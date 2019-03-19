WHO: Nicholls at LSU
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: Nicholls is unranked. LSU is ranked No. 7 by Collegiate Baseball.
RECORDS: Nicholls is 11-10. LSU is 15-5.
LIKELY STARTERS: Nicholls – Sr. RHP Parker White (2-2, 2.19 ERA, 24.2 IP, 12 BB, 27 SO); LSU – TBA
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Unable to catch for six months because of a torn meniscus, Saul Garza will make his first start this season. The sophomore catcher spent most of the season as LSU's designated hitter, batting .270 with no home runs. Garza will come out after about four innings. As the season continues, he will split time with Brock Mathis.