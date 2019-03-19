kentuckylsu.008.031719
WHO: Nicholls at LSU

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: Nicholls is unranked. LSU is ranked No. 7 by Collegiate Baseball.

RECORDS: Nicholls is 11-10. LSU is 15-5.

LIKELY STARTERS: Nicholls – Sr. RHP Parker White (2-2, 2.19 ERA, 24.2 IP, 12 BB, 27 SO); LSU – TBA

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Unable to catch for six months because of a torn meniscus, Saul Garza will make his first start this season. The sophomore catcher spent most of the season as LSU's designated hitter, batting .270 with no home runs. Garza will come out after about four innings. As the season continues, he will split time with Brock Mathis.

