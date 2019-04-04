As thunderstorms move through south Louisiana, LSU baseball may alter the schedule of its weekend series against Texas A&M.

The No. 9 Tigers are supposed to play Friday and Saturday night then finish the weekend with a game Sunday afternoon.

However, the series’ final game may get moved to Saturday, creating a doubleheader.

The National Weather Service forecasts severe weather — which could bring damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, hail larger than 1-inch in diameter and street flooding — to pass through on Sunday.

It’s possible, according to the NWS, that 3-4 inches of rain will have fallen across south Louisiana by the end of the weekend.

Coach Paul Mainieri and LSU have kept an eye on the weather forecast. Mainieri said he talked Thursday to Texas A&M coach Robert Childress, informing him the weather had rendered the field at Alex Box Stadium unusable for practice once the No. 11 Aggies reached Baton Rouge. (The rain later let up enough for Texas A&M to practice on the field.)

Mainieri and Childress also discussed different options for scheduling the series around the weather. Maineri thought Friday’s game may need a slight delay, but he believed it will get played. Sunday does not look as promising.

Under Southeastern Conference rules, no decision can be made until Friday morning. At 9 a.m., Mainieri said he will hold a conference call with Childress, LSU’s event management staff and SEC associate commissioner Herb Vincent. They will decide whether to change the weekend schedule.

Saturday is already a busy day for LSU athletics. The track and field team hosts a meet at 9:30 a.m. Beach volleyball plays two home games. Men’s tennis has two scheduled matches. The spring football game begins at 1 p.m. Gymnastics competes in an NCAA Regional at 7 p.m.

Mainieri wants to play the whole series. LSU sits a half-game behind Texas A&M for first place in the SEC West, and the teams can’t play past Sunday because of conference rules.

“There'd be some work that would have to be done,” Mainieri said, “but as long as it's not raining while you're trying to play, we'll be able to get the games in.”