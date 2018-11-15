The Tigers and Owls have met more frequently in the NCAA baseball tournament than in football the past couple of decades. Saturday’s game marks their first meeting in football since 1995, though long-time LSU fans will recall the Tigers used to face Rice every year, from 1961-83. It will the 56th meeting overall, with LSU holding a 37-13-5 edge in the series, including a 24-2-2 edge in Baton Rouge. Here is a look back at five LSU-Rice games to remember:
Oct. 18, 1924
LSU 12, Rice 0
This game was memorable not for the score but who coached in it: LSU’s Mike Donahue and Rice’s John Heisman, for whom college football’s biggest trophy is named. The Tigers would beat Heisman’s Owls 6-0 the following year in Baton Rouge. Both Heisman and Donahue are in the College Football Hall of Fame.
Sept. 20, 1958
LSU 26, Rice 6
The Tigers’ opener in Houston gave an idea of what was to come in 1958. LSU overwhelmed Rice with its speed, finesse and depth as the White Team, Go Team and Chinese Bandits made their debut. It was the start of a school-record 19 game winning streak that included its first wire service national championship.
Sept. 19, 1959
LSU 26, Rice 3
This season opener was LSU’s first-ever regular-season game on television, as the reigning national champions are beamed nationwide on NBC (the network also televised the 1959 Sugar Bowl, LSU’s first TV game of any kind). Only 48,613 fans attended, about 19,000 short of Tiger Stadium’s capacity then. Perhaps the rest stayed home to watch.
Sept. 24, 1977
LSU 77, Rice 0
LSU wide receiver Carlos Carson had five catches, all for touchdowns, the first four from current LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and the fifth from David Woodley. His first catch against Florida the next week was also a touchdown, establishing an FBS record for consecutive TD catches that still stands.
Sept. 23, 1995
LSU 52, Rice 7
The Owls scored first on a 77-yard Josh LaRocca-to-Yoncy Edmonds pass, but then the Jamie Howard-to-Sheddrick Wilson connection took over. Howard threw for a career-high 356 yards, nine passes going to Wilson for 201 yards and three TDs. Eddie Kennison also caught a TD pass and posted a career-high 250 all-purpose yards.