The availability of LSU point guard Tremont Waters for Tuesday night’s game with Texas A&M remained unknown Monday.

LSU coach Will Wade said Monday that Waters, who didn't suit up for Saturday’s 82-80 win over Tennessee because of an undisclosed illness, was doing better but was still being evaluated.

“He’s doing better ... he was certainly better (Sunday) and I think he’s better today,” Wade said. “We’ll continue to get him checked out.

“But he’s progressing. … Whether or not he progresses to where he can play (Tuesday) night, I’m not sure yet. But he’s progressing and making good progress.”

After the win over Tennessee, in which freshman Javonte Smart scored a career-high 29 points in filling in for Waters, Wade said Waters was day-to-day.

During his twice-weekly news conference Wade also denied there is a rift between he and his star guard, who leads 13th-ranked LSU in scoring, assists and steals.

“He’s our point guard and guy, he just wasn’t able to go,” Wade said. “Hopefully, we’ll have him back sooner rather than later. But that (possible rift) was just crazy talk.”