Improvements to LSU football's practice facility that will cost approximately $1.3 million will be requested for approval in Friday's Board of Supervisors meeting, according to the meeting's agenda.
The project would be leased to the Tiger Athletic Foundation, which would contract the work and pay for the project with its private funds.
TAF plans to replace and expand the synthetic field turf on one of the practice fields at the Charles McClendon Outdoor Practice Facility, the proposal states, add a "drivable surface" near the field to permit EMS and service vehicle access, and to construct a video tower.
The proposed lease would be effective "on or about" Dec. 15 and terminate on Aug. 31, 2020, which offers a timeline for the completion of the project.
The board meeting will begin at 10 a.m.