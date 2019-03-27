As LSU warmed up for its game Tuesday night against McNeese State, sophomore left fielder Daniel Cabrera pitched in the bullpen.
Cabrera threw from different distances and received direction from pitching coach Alan Dunn. Coach Paul Mainieri talked to Cabrera before the game.
"Listen," Mainieri told him, "when we get down to the end, if I put somebody in that can't throw a ball over the plate, you're next."
Cabrera filled the role of LSU's designated hitter for the first time this season during the game, going 0 for 4. LSU only collected four hits the whole game.
Cabrera never pitched against McNeese, but he may have to this weekend when LSU plays at No. 4 Mississippi State.
Cabrera, who would give LSU its only left-handed pitcher, pitched twice last year. Over 2 ⅓ innings, he allowed two runs. He also struck out two batters, gave up two hits and issued two walks.
As injuries deplete LSU's pitching staff, the Tigers are taking 12 pitchers to Mississippi State, some of whom don't have much experience. In case of an emergency, Cabrera could make an appearance.
"It might happen," Mainieri said. "I hope I don't have to use Cabrera."