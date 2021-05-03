LSU's pitching staff held down power-hitting Arkansas through most of their series at Tiger Park, but the Razorbacks broke through at a crucial time.
Back-to-back home runs by Linnie Malkin and Kayla Green in the third inning padded a slim lead and lifted the No. 10 Razorbacks to a 4-1 victory and a split of Monday’s doubleheader, giving Arkansas the series win.
In the first game, Tigers pitcher Ali Kilponen threw a one-hitter and retired the final 16 batters she faced in a 2-1 LSU victory. Ciara Briggs knocked in the decisive run with a groundout in the second inning.
No. 16 LSU (29-17, 11-10 Southeastern Conference) dropped into seventh place in the league standings, one game behind Ole Miss. The No. 10 Razorbacks (40-8, 19-5) tightened their grip on first place in the conference.
While the home runs separated the score in the deciding game, pitcher Mary Haff left the biggest overall impression. Haff shut down LSU on one hit in the final 3⅓ innings. Haff shut out the Tigers in Saturday’s series opener and allowed only four hits and two runs in six innings of Monday’s first game.
“They have really good pitching, some of the best pitching in the league,” LSU coach Beth Tornia said. “It’s tough for your offense to try to match that when you can’t shut them down. It took them three games to get to that point (with home runs). We did a good job of battling with them and just came up on the wrong end of it.
“(Haff) was really difficult. She might be the best pitcher in the league this year. She doesn’t throw extremely hard, so you feel like it's right there and you can hit it, and suddenly it’s not. You’re not sure how she gets it done. She just competes and wins. She’s done that to everybody in the league."
First game
LSU 2, Arkansas 1: Kilponen (13-6) and Haff matched excellence after each had a shaky start. Neither team had a hit after the second inning and LSU had the only base runner in that span on a walk to Savannah Stewart. Haff, who shut out LSU 1-0 in the series opener, allowed four hits, walked two and hit a batter.
Kilponen struck out three — including SEC home run leader Braxton Burnside in the seventh inning — and threw 92 pitches, 56 for strikes. She allowed one runner after the first inning.
“My defense was a huge key, outstanding. They were making routine plays and plays that were really hard,” Kilponen said. “I was just thinking, ‘try to get outs.’ Quality pitches to get outs and trust my defense.”
“They’re a great offense, pitching and defense team. It was just coming out and attacking.”
LSU played error-free behind Kilponen, with some defensive gems mixed in. Second baseman Taylor Tidwell and outfielder Savannah Stewart made diving catches to erase hits, and shortstop Taylor Pleasants started a key double play in the first inning that got Kilponen out of her only jam. Pleasants also made a nifty play on a bouncer up the middle in the seventh to keep the tying run off base.
Arkansas scored on a sacrifice fly in the first inning, but LSU answered in the bottom half when Aliyah Andrews singled past third base and went to second on a hit by Briggs. After a pop-up and a fielder’s choice got two outs, Briggs scored from second on a base hit up the middle by Amanda Doyle.
The winning rally started when Shelbi Sunseri was hit by a pitch. One out later, Tidwell walked and Andrews bunted for a hit to load the bases. Briggs then hit a grounder up the middle that Burnside fielded cleanly to get the forceout, but the Razorbacks couldn’t turn the double play, and pinch-runner Anna Jones scored.
Game 2
Arkansas 4, LSU 1: Arkansas scored on a passed ball in the first inning after LSU starter Maribeth Gorsuch, who hadn’t pitched since April 9, allowed a single and three hit batters. Shelbi Sunseri relieved Gorsuch and escaped a second inning jam but allowed the homers to Malkin and Green.
Arkansas entered the series having homered in 39 of 45 games.
LSU tried to rally against winning pitcher Autumn Storms. Taylor Pleasants doubled and scored on a single by Amanda Doyle. After Raeleen Gutierrez singled, Haff came in to strike out Sunseri and end the threat. She allowed only two runners the rest of the game.