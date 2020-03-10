Before LSU opens Southeastern Conference play this weekend against Ole Miss, the Tigers will host South Alabama. Below is some key information about the game.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
LIVE UPDATES: https://www.theadvocate.com/lsu
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 19 by Collegiate Baseball. South Alabama is unranked.
RECORDS: LSU is 11-5. South Alabama is 8-9.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. LHP Brandon Kaminer (2-1, 2.79 ERA, 9.2 IP, 3 BB, 7 SO); USA – Jr. RHP Matt Boswell (1-2, 3.43 ERA, 21.0 IP, 4 BB, 9 SO)
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: This is no walk-in-the-park midweek game. South Alabama almost won a series at Arkansas last weekend. The Jaguars won on Friday night, 13-6, before losing the next two games. Arkansas hit a game-winning home run in the ninth inning to clinch the series on Sunday. South Alabama also lost two games to Vanderbilt by a combined score of 7-0. The Jaguars will give LSU a test before the Tigers begin Southeastern Conference play this weekend.