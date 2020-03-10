BR.southeasternlsu.030420 HS 527.JPG
LSU starting pitcher Brandon Kaminer (37) pitches against Southeastern, Tuesday, March 2, 2020, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Before LSU opens Southeastern Conference play this weekend against Ole Miss, the Tigers will host South Alabama. Below is some key information about the game.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

LIVE UPDATES: https://www.theadvocate.com/lsu

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 19 by Collegiate Baseball. South Alabama is unranked.

RECORDS: LSU is 11-5. South Alabama is 8-9.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. LHP Brandon Kaminer (2-1, 2.79 ERA, 9.2 IP, 3 BB, 7 SO); USA – Jr. RHP Matt Boswell (1-2, 3.43 ERA, 21.0 IP, 4 BB, 9 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: This is no walk-in-the-park midweek game. South Alabama almost won a series at Arkansas last weekend. The Jaguars won on Friday night, 13-6, before losing the next two games. Arkansas hit a game-winning home run in the ninth inning to clinch the series on Sunday. South Alabama also lost two games to Vanderbilt by a combined score of 7-0. The Jaguars will give LSU a test before the Tigers begin Southeastern Conference play this weekend.

