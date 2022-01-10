The LSU women's basketball team moved up one spot to No. 12 in The Associated Press rankings, despite having its 13-game win streak snapped by No. 1 South Carolina.
The Tigers (15-2) bounced back with a 28-point victory at Auburn to improve to 3-1 in Southeastern Conference play. It was the largest margin of victory in a conference road game since a 76-38 win at Ole Miss on Feb. 6, 2011.
LSU with 403 voting points came in behind No. 11 Michigan, which had 455. LSU is ranked No. 16 in the USA Today coaches poll which will be released Tuesday.
The Gamecocks (15-1) stayed in the top spot with 26 of the 30 first-place votes. No. 3 Louisville (13-1) got the other four votes while Stanford (11-3) was ranked No. 2. North Carolina State (14-2) was No. 4 and Tennessee (15-1) was No. 5.
Pointer pointing the way
LSU senior All-SEC point guard Khayla Pointer continues to drive the program’s resurgence. Against Auburn, and for the second time in three games, she came close to her second triple-double with 24 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
Pointer might have had more but teammates failed to finish nice setup passes, bringing coach Kim Mulkey to tease her in front of teammates, saying they missed on purpose to prevent the triple-double.
“She made some beautiful passes; she should have had a triple double,” Mulkey said. “We missed too many easy shots.”
LSU had an overall cold spell, missing nine consecutive shots in the second quarter after shooting a blistering 63.2% (12 for 19) in the first. The Tigers shot 26.7% (4 of 15) in the second quarter, but righted themselves by hitting 58.3 (7 of 12) in the third to finish at 46% for the game. At one point, LSU was only 16 of 31 on layups.
Pointer moved into the No. 3 spot in all-time assists at LSU. She passed Erica White (2004-08). With 521, she needs 49 to catch No. 2 Pokey Chatman while No. 1 Temeka Johnson is out of reach at 945.
Pointer also matched her career high with five steals, which she has accomplished four times.
Gusting
Freshman post Hannah Gusters had her best game since the season opener with 13 points, four rebounds and a blocked shot in 18:26 before fouling out. She made only three of nine shots but was seven of eight from the free throw line.
Gusters, a 6-foot-5 transfer from Baylor, returned from a four-game suspension four games ago and has shown improvement since, Mulkey said.
“I like to pick on her and tell her she’s just a baby right now; she’s going to develop,” Mulkey said. “We ran some quick hitters for her and got the ball to her in a position to be successful. She wants to do so good, she gets off balance. She wants to do things in a hurry. That’s all part of growing up.
“No matter how frustrated she gets or I get at her, defend and rebound first and coach will put you in position to score points. Today she was very good. That’s how you build.”
Gusters’ improved play, as well as that of senior Faustine Aifuwa, holds promise that LSU’s bigs can improve and come closer to matching the perimeter performance. Aifuwa had 10 points, five rebounds and a season-high six blocked shots.
Defensive numbers
LSU held Auburn to 8.3% shooting in the final quarter. Auburn missed its first 11 3-point shots and finished 1 for 13. Auburn’s overall 24.2% was a season best for LSU defensively.
“I’m a big fan of field goal percentage defense,” Mulkey said. “We want to keep them under 39.9%. If you do that you can win a lot of games or be in a lot of games.”
LSU has held 12 of 17 opponents less than 39.9%, including two in SEC foes. Five opponents shot worse than 30%.
Moving up
With her 24 points against Auburn, Pointer moved past the 1,600 mark in career point sand into No. 11 all-time past Alisha Jones (1983-87). Pointer now has 1,613 and is 35 behind No. 10 Marie Ferdinand (1997-01), who has 1,648.
She also moved to No. 9 in career steals with five against Auburn for 219 overall. She passed All-American Sylvia Fowles (2004-08).
Earlier this year, Pointer passed Cornelia Gayden for No. 10 on the career steals list and now has 214, four behind No. 9 Fowles. Aifuwa has moved up to No. 8 in career rebounds this season with 854 after Thursday’s game. She trails No. 7 Gayden (894) by 40.