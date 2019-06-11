Catcher Brock Mathis and pitcher Will Ripoll intend to transfer from LSU, coach Paul Mainieri confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

"They are both outstanding young men," Mainieri said, "and I wish them nothing but the best."

Both players entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, according to the Times Picayune.

Mathis, a sophomore who transferred from Northwest Florida State, started 40 games this season. He gave LSU health behind the plate as Saul Garza recovered from a torn meniscus, but Mathis batted .164 with three home runs and 12 RBIs. He also struggled with throwing out runners.

LSU liked Mathis' presence in the locker room and his vocal leadership, but he looked like the odd man out at the position heading into next season. Garza emerged as the starter, and he is likely to return for another season. Three signees caught in high school.

Ripoll, a freshman from John Curtis High School, spent the year at the bottom of LSU's bullpen. He had a 6.48 ERA over 16 ⅔ innings.

The highlight of Ripoll's season came in the Southeastern Conference tournament. He struck out four Vanderbilt hitters in one inning, including No. 4 overall pick J.J. Bleday.