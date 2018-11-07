Summary: Though LSU predictably tumbled out of the College Football Playoff top-four rankings after its 29-0 wipeout by No. 1 Alabama, the Tigers did not fall so far that they will need help to make a New Year’s Six bowl if they can finish 10-2. At No. 7, LSU may also not have fallen so far it still doesn’t have a long shot chance at the CFP semifinals, though that would definitely take a lot of help. The majority of pre-CFP ranking projections reflect this scenario: Alabama beats Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, but Georgia stays ranked ahead of LSU in the final CFP rankings. Alabama goes to the playoffs, Georgia goes to the Sugar Bowl as the top-ranked SEC team available and LSU goes elsewhere, the Peach or Fiesta. Even if LSU slips to 9-3 the Tigers might still have a shot at a New Year’s Six bowl, though life gets complicated by Kentucky (7-2) and Florida (6-3) among others.
• Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Peach Bowl vs. UCF
• Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Peach Bowl vs. UCF
• CollegeFootballNews.com: Peach Bowl vs. Notre Dame
• CollegeSportsMadness.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma
• Brad Crawford, 247sports.com: Peach Bowl vs. UCF
• Jason Kirk, SBNation.com: Peach Bowl vs. West Virginia
• Steve Lassan, Athlon: Peach Bowl vs. West Virginia
• Brett McMurphy, WatchStadium.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma
• Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. UCF
• Brant Parsons, Orlando Sentinel: Music City Bowl vs. Virginia
• Steve Petrella, The Action Network: Fiesta Bowl vs. UCF
• Mitch Sherman, ESPN.com: Peach Bowl vs. N.C. State
• Eric Single, SI.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma
• Erick Smith, USA Today: Peach Bowl vs. UCF
• Joe Tansey, BleacherReport.com: Sugar Bowl vs. West Virginia
• Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. Ohio State
Bowl guide
Music City Bowl: 12:30 p.m. Dec. 28, Nashville, Tennessee (ESPN)
Peach Bowl: 11 a.m. Dec. 29, Atlanta (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl: Noon Jan. 1, Glendale, Arizona (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl: 7:45 p.m. Jan. 1, Mercedes-Benz Superdome (ESPN)