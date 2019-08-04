Shai Werts, the starting quarterback for LSU's season opening opponent Georgia Southern, is back with the team after being suspended earlier in the week, according to Georgia TV station's report.

WSAV-TV says Werts returned to practice on Saturday after submitting to, and passing, a drug test, but school officials say the two-year starter is still suspended for the opener against the Tigers until his case plays out, according to the Georgia Southern Student-Athlete Code of Conduct.

Werts could possibly play if his misdemeanor charges are dropped, at which point it is up to the school's athletic director and school staff to determine disciplinary action.

Werts was indefinitely suspended after being arrested and charged with speeding and misdemeanor possession of cocaine during a traffic stop in Saluda, South Carolina on Wednesday night.

During his arrest, police spotted a white substance on his car that Werts reportedly said was bird poop. It later tested positive for cocaine, according to The George-Anne, Georgia Southern's student newspaper.

Werts is the Eagles' expected starter heading into the season. He was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference Second Team in 2018, when he started in all 13 games for Georgia Southern, which went 10-3 with a 23-21 win over Eastern Michigan in the Camellia Bowl.

Werts rushed for 908 yards and 15 touchdowns in Georgia Southern's option offense, and he passed for 987 yards and 10 touchdowns with no interceptions.

Head coach Chad Lunsford also announced Friday defensive end Quan Griffin was suspended from a separate arrest.

