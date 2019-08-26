The preseason has ended. Focus has turned, fully, to the first game. LSU began preparation for Georgia Southern on Monday, and the Tigers practiced indoors without helmets or pads, a light day before the rest of the week.

Senior Michael Divinity went through drills with the outside linebackers. Divinity played outside linebacker last season, but he moved inside during spring practice. The Tigers listed him as a starting inside linebacker on their first depth chart.

Offensive guard Chasen Hines practiced with a wrap on his right knee. Hines, who had offseason knee surgery that kept him out of spring football, missed LSU’s last open practice on Aug. 21.

Hines appeared on LSU’s first depth chart as a co-starter at left guard with Adrian Magee. LSU has set the rest of the offensive line: Saahdiq Charles at left tackle, Lloyd Cushenberry at center, Damien Lewis at right guard and Austin Deculus at right tackle.

Senior wide receiver Derrick Dillon returned to the field. Dillon, who has 432 yards and two touchdowns during his career, did not participate in LSU’s previous two open practices. Dillon had offseason hip surgery that kept him from spring football. He has practiced when LSU went without pads, like it did on Monday.

After missing LSU’s last two open practices, freshman safety Marcel Brooks ran through drills on Monday.

Players not seen at practice were:

Dee Anderson, WR, Senior

Travez Moore, OLB, Junior

Mannie Netherly, DB, Junior

Michael Smith, OL, Junior

Thomas Perry, OL, Freshman

Donte Starks, LB, Freshman

Ed Ingram, OL, Sophomore

Kardell Thomas, OL, Freshman

