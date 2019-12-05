LSU and Georgia meet Saturday for the fourth time in the SEC Championship Game. The Tigers hold a 2-1 edge in those games and 17-13-1 in the series overall. Here’s a look at five memorable games from this rare but impactful series:
Oct. 10, 1987
LSU 26, Georgia 23
Kevin Guidry’s interception with 1:01 left preserves the game-winning 5-yard touchdown pass moments before from quarterback Tommy Hodson to tight end Brian Kinchen in a thrilling back-and-forth contest in Athens. The Tigers go on to their first 10-win season since 1961 and a final No. 5 ranking.
Sept. 20, 2003
LSU 17, Georgia 10
Tigers receiver Skyler Green runs a post route instead of blocking for Michael Clayton as planned, but it’s a mistake for the ages. Green catches a 34-yard touchdown pass from Matt Mauck with 1:22 remaining in the game to break a 10-10 tie. LSU would rout Georgia 34-13 in an SEC Championship Game rematch en route to the national title.
Dec. 3, 2011
LSU 42, Georgia 10
No. 1-ranked LSU falls behind 10-0 in the first quarter of the SEC Championship Game before the Tyrann Mathieu show takes over. Mathieu scores on a 62-yard punt return in the second quarter, recovers a fumble then returns another punt 47 yards to set up another touchdown, earning MVP honors.
Sept. 28, 2013
Georgia 44, LSU 41
Former Georgia quarterback and Athens native Zach Mettenberger throws for a career-high 372 yards and three touchdowns, but LSU’s comeback attempt falls short. It is the most points by the Tigers in a regulation defeat.
Oct. 13, 2018
LSU 36, Georgia 16
Georgia comes into Tiger Stadium ranked No. 2 nationally but LSU, coming off a bitter 27-19 loss at Florida, rebounds with what may be its complete victory to date in the Ed Orgeron era. The Tigers force four turnovers, are 4-for-4 on fourth downs and roll for 275 yards rushing and 200 passing. Tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire rumbles for 145 yards on 19 carries, while quarterback Joe Burrow goes 15 of 30 passing and rushes for 66 yards, including a game-clinching 59-yarder to the Georgia 4 to put an exclamation point on the victory. It is only LSU’s third win over a top-two team in Tiger Stadium ever.