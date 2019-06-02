Zach Watson flipped the bat out of his hand as he sprinted down the first base line. He had hit a two-run single late Sunday night, giving LSU the lead and the opportunity to clinch its spot as a super regional host. Watson knew it the moment he made contact.

The bat settled on the turf as Watson reached the first base bag at Alex Box Stadium. His line drive landed in center field, a breakthrough against Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles, who won earlier in the day to reach the championship round of the NCAA regional, had taken a one-run lead into the seventh inning.

The Tigers took control on Watson’s hit. Devin Fontenot recorded a six-out save, and with a 6-4 win, LSU advanced to the super regionals next weekend. It will host Florida State, a No. 3 seed that eliminated Georgia on Sunday evening.

For LSU to win its regional, avoid an elimination game on Monday and move two wins from the College World Series, it had to retake the lead late in the game.

LSU led 3-1 entering the fifth inning. Shortstop Josh Smith had three RBIs, and pitcher Eric Walker had cruised, throwing 46 pitches and allowing just one hit: a solo home run. Walker began to lose his command in the fifth. He walked the leadoff hitter.

Walker gave up a one-out single, and Southern Miss soon had two runners in scoring position. Both scored on a single by third baseman Danny Lynch. Southern Miss had tied the game, silencing the almost sold-out crowd at Alex Box Stadium.

After Walker recorded the second out of the inning, he walked another batter, this one on a full count. Coach Paul Mainieri brought in junior pitcher Matthew Beck. Southern Miss forced Walker to throw 32 pitches in the fifth inning.

Beck promptly allowed a soft single to center field. Southern Miss took a 4-3 lead. Beck walked the bases loaded, but he struck out right fielder Matt Wallner to keep the score close.

LSU threatened to take the lead in the sixth. The Tigers hit two singles, then Chris Reid placed a perfect bunt to put runners in scoring position with one out. But Hal Hughes popped out, and after Southern Miss intentionally walked Smith, Brandt Broussard grounded out.

Southern Miss pitcher Jerry Lewis screamed as he stepped off the mound. Lewis had never lasted more than three innings. He held down LSU for six. Chants of “U-S-M” filled the air.

Still trailing 4-3 in the seventh, LSU forced Lewis out of the game. Antoine Duplantis, who earlier broke the LSU career hits record, led off with a single. He advanced to third on a single by Daniel Cabrera, who took second base as Duplantis raced ahead of the throw from Wallner, the right fielder.

Watson approached the plate. Mainieri pulled him over for a chat. As they spoke, Southern Miss decided to take out Lewis.

Batting against Jarod Wright, Watson drove the second pitch he saw into center field. The crowd, silent when Southern Miss took the lead, came alive. Watson pointed at the dugout from first base. He scored on a double by Saul Garza.

Fontenot came in the eighth inning. Trent Vietmeier, who Mainieri thought might need surgery two weeks ago, had pitched two scoreless innings but allowed a leadoff single.

Though Fontenot walked the first batter he faced and Southern Miss put two runners in scoring position with one out, Fontenot held the lead. As the Tigers in the dugout waved their arms and the fans stood in nervous anticipation, Fontenot secured the win.

The Tigers are one round from the College World Series.