The Tigers enters the Southeastern Conference softball tournament as a team in need of a boost. Coach Beth Torina is hoping her team is looking for it internally.
No. 3 seed LSU (40-15) is riding a four-game losing streak and has dropped six of its last 10 as it prepares to play No. 6 seed Florida (41-15) in a second-round game. LSU is scheduled to play at 3 p.m. Thursday after weather delays on Wednesday altered Thursday’s schedule.
The SEC tournament is an opportunity to get back on track and move into position for favorable postseason settings. LSU is No. 9 in RPI rankings, which puts the Tigers on the bubble for a Top 8 national seed and a super regional host site.
Torina knows that because of the strength of the SEC, the tournament can’t hurt her team, but she’d like to get back to the mindset that helped LSU win 21 of its first 25 games.
“This week is just about making sure the purple and gold is the best they can be,” Torina said this week. LSU managed only four runs in a sweep at home by conference champion Alabama last weekend and scored only seven in winning a series at Baylor the weekend before.
“We just didn’t play well. We can make a million excuses for it; we tend not to do that around here. Ultimately, we just didn’t play well and we’ve got to find some answers.”
LSU is still the league’s top hitting team with a .317 batting average but several top performers have cooled off after hot starts. Amanda Sanchez leads the way with a .400 average but has dropped considerably in the past three weeks. She had one hit in six at-bats vs. Alabama and is 7-for-39 (.179) over the last 16 games.
Leadoff hitter Aliyah Andrews, whose ability to get on base triggers the LSU offense, is four for her last 22 with one walk. Torina moved Savannah Stewart into the No. 2 hole in the batting order and moved Sanchez down to No. 3. Stewart, a freshman, has batted .407 in her last 11 games (11-for-27) and had four hits against Alabama.
Shemiah Sanchez leads the team with 17 homers, followed by Shelbi Sunseri with 16. Sanchez said LSU needs to take advantage of their chance to regroup in the single-elimination tournament.
“It’s as different feel,” she said. “You definitely want to come out with all cylinders firing — offense, pitching, defense. It’s teams we’ve seen before, so they know us.”
The key for LSU will be to get the pitching right. Senior Maribeth Gorsuch has struggled with control, walking 62 in 89⅓ innings. Her earned run average has ballooned from 1.97 to 2.82 in the past five games. Sunseri has become the most reliable pitcher but lost twice against Alabama.
Freshman pitcher Shelby Wickersham might be up for a promotion. She pitched nine relief innings in two games vs. Alabama, allowing one run, five hits and three walks with five strikeouts.
“The SEC tournament can do a lot for you,” Torina said. “It doesn’t hurt you when you are in the SEC because the teams are so strong, but it can help you in a lot of different ways, not only with the committee but with own team and your confidence.
“We have to play with the best if that’s what we want to be. We’ve showed throughout the year we’re capable of that. We have as many Top 25 wins as anybody in the country.”