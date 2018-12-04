If he gets his wish, Will Wade and his LSU basketball team will take a stroll down Memory Lane in the not-too-distant future to celebrate the program's past.
Wade said Monday night he would like to play a game in the John M. Parker Coliseum, affectionately known to LSU fans as the "Cow Palace." He first floated the idea just months after he was hired in March 2017.
While admitting there would be logistical issues to overcome to get the arena game-ready (it has not been used for basketball since 1971), Wade has his sights set on playing a game there — complete with throwback uniforms.
"I want to do it; I think it's a great idea," Wade said Monday night during his weekly radio show. "I think it makes sense."
As good an idea as it is, LSU senior associate athletic director Robert Munson said Tuesday it may be much more difficult to pull off.
“It would be a blast to do something like that," Munson told The Advocate. "The logistics of making that happen, though, would be incredible if not completely implausible, given the age of the building and the safety and technology requirements we have today.
"But it’s a great idea to think about and have a little fun with," he said. "Who knows? Maybe one day.”
While he understands what Wade is trying to do, Munson said he jokingly told the second-year coach he'll forward all emails he receives on the subject to Wade.
The Cow Palace, an iconic structure that sits near the corner of Highland Road and South Stadium Drive, was the home of the LSU basketball team for more than three decades.
The old arena last hosted a basketball game on Feb. 15, 1971, when LSU defeated Auburn 114-94.
The building opened in 1937, and the Tigers played most of their games in the building until the completion of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in January 1972.
Two of basketball's all-time greats enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame — Bob Pettit and Pete Maravich — starred in the Cow Palace.
Pettit, a Baton Rouge native, was the centerpiece of the 1953 LSU team that reached the Final Four. The Tigers won the Southeastern Conference regular-season championship that year in 1954.
Maravich broke the NCAA scoring record in the building Jan. 31, 1970, and went on to finish his college career with 3,667 points in just three varsity seasons.
The arena was also used for some basketball scenes in the 2006 movie "Glory Road." The film chronicled the underdog Texas Western team that shocked Kentucky to win the 1966 NCAA title.
"(Playing there) was one of my ideas last year because there was an anniversary tied to it and we were going to do it over Christmas," Wade said. "I wanted to wear throwback jerseys ... I had the whole thing.
"We had a grand scheme, and then we got into all this stuff."
Wade was told they couldn't put shot clocks in the old arena, and there's an issue with season tickets. The Cow Palace has just 6,756 permanent seats, whereas the Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a capacity of 13,215.
The Cow Palace has been used mostly for livestock shows and rodeos for the past 47 years.
"We got into all that," Wade said. "In their defense, I don't think the arena is game-ready right now because of all the traffic that they have with livestock and other things.
Wade added: "But I think it's a great idea. I wanted to play North Florida there last year in a throwback game ... that was the game it was supposed to be. That was one of my off-the-wall suggestions."
Wade said he and his staff take potential recruits through the Cow Palace during their official visits to the campus.
They use the old arena to talk up the achievements of Pettit and Maravich, who were voted to the NBA's list of 50 all-time greats on the 50th anniversary of the league in 1996.
"We have to clean the seats up," Wade said. "It needs a little work, but it would be cool."