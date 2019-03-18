Newly hired passing game coordinator Joe Brady is set to receive a three-year, $400,000 per year contract, according to documents released by LSU on Monday

The former New Orleans Saints offensive assistant coach's contract is pending approval by the Board of Supervisors, which meets Wednesday at 9 a.m.

LSU announced the hiring of Brady, 28, on Jan. 28, and Brady has been installing the run-pass-option offense for the Tigers this offseason.

Brady is also assisting LSU assistant coach Mickey Joseph in coaching the wide receivers, filling the role held by Jerry Sullivan, who retired from LSU on Jan. 9.

Brady's proposed contract would expire on March 31, 2022, and it would be an 11 percent decrease from the $450,000 contract that Sullivan received in 2018.