Newly hired passing game coordinator Joe Brady is set to receive a three-year, $400,000 per year contract, according to documents released by LSU on Monday
The former New Orleans Saints offensive assistant coach's contract is pending approval by the Board of Supervisors, which meets Wednesday at 9 a.m.
A two-year, $4 million extension for LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is on the agenda to be approv…
LSU announced the hiring of Brady, 28, on Jan. 28, and Brady has been installing the run-pass-option offense for the Tigers this offseason.
Brady is also assisting LSU assistant coach Mickey Joseph in coaching the wide receivers, filling the role held by Jerry Sullivan, who retired from LSU on Jan. 9.
Brady's proposed contract would expire on March 31, 2022, and it would be an 11 percent decrease from the $450,000 contract that Sullivan received in 2018.
It was the night before spring football in 2018, and Kevin Coyle didn't really know where he…
Brady had a wide-ranging role as a coach in New Orleans, working under Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael in the past two seasons.
Brady is from Pembroke Pines, Florida, and he began his college playing career at Air Force before transferring to William & Mary after his freshman season. He recorded three catches for 34 yards in three seasons with the Tribe.
Immediately after his playing career ended, he became a student assistant at William & Mary, managing winter workouts and spring practice — a role that landed him a job as a defensive assistant with the Tribe from 2013-14.
Brady then worked as a graduate assistant at Penn State from 2015-16 under coach James Franklin and offensive coordinators John Donovan and Joe Moorhead, who is now the head coach at Mississippi State.
With the addition of Brady, the LSU football program filled each of its 10 allotted coaching staff positions.