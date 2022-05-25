This is the first time since 2017 that LSU has had a first-round bye in the SEC Tournament.
That year, the Tigers went on to win the SEC Tournament, taking the final game 4-2 over Arkansas before hosting both a regional and super regional en route to their national championship appearance against Florida, where the Tigers lost in two games.
The Tigers held a 21-9 conference record entering the tournament that year; this year LSU arrived in Hoover with a 17-13 conference record.
But this has been a competitive year in the SEC, as evidenced by the recent rise of the Kentucky Wildcats, who defeated Auburn 2-1 to earn a bid to the SEC Tournament, then defeated the Tigers again on Wednesday in the single-elimination round, earning them another day in Hoover to take on LSU Thursday.
The Wildcats also took the May 5-7 series over Tennessee, 2-1.
“It’s just another example of how cool it is to get to compete in this league,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “It’s a blessing and a curse because sometimes you go through the schedule like – maybe it's not just about us having things to fix. Maybe it's about the fact that the other team is good, has good players, recruits well, has good coaches and is trying to win, too. So, that's what I'm proud of: these guys having some perspective and pushing forward to get this (first-round) bye.”