The first player to commit to LSU's 2021 recruiting class is reopening his recruitment, though he said the Tigers are "still a top priority."
Four-star Texas defensive end Landyn Watson announced his decommitment Tuesday on Twitter, saying that he'd made his initial decision too soon.
"I have nothing but love for LSU and they are still a top priority to me," wrote Watson, who also holds offers from Baylor, Oklahoma State and Washington. "I prayed on this and discussed this with my family. I feel that I made my decision to commit too early in my recruiting process. I want to make sure I am making the right decision for me and my family going forward."
Gods Plan🙏🏽.... pic.twitter.com/bqdzCSB69v— Landyn Watson (@landynwatson) November 26, 2019
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Watson, the nation's No. 14 weak-side defensive end according to 247Sports, committed to LSU in July. The Tigers have two commitments left in their 2021 class.
LSU still holds commitments from Florida's Anthony Hundley (nation's No. 36 defensive tackle) and West Monroe High punter Peyton Todd.