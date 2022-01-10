The LSU basketball team received the best news possible on starting point guard Xavier Pinson, who injured his right near in Saturday's win over Tennessee.
Tigers coach Will Wade said Monday morning that Pinson had an MRI on Sunday and the results showed a Grade I strain of the medial collateral ligament (MCL) and a bone bruise.
"It was the best-case scenario," Wade said.
He said Pinson will be day-to-day this week. LSU has games this week on Wednesday at Florida and Saturday against Arkansas in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Pinson's right knee was pinned beneath his body when he slipped and lost his balance while driving to the basket with 3:28 to play in an eventual 79-67 win over Tennessee.
Pinson stayed on the floor for several minutes while trainer Shawn Eddy checked him out as the PMAC crowd of 12,881 watched in stunned silence.
The senior transfer from Missouri needed some help while being taken to the locker room, but he soon rejoined his team on the bench for the remainder of the game — massaging the knee at times.
Wade said in his postgame news conference they were hopeful Pinson escaped serious injury following the awkward fall.
He said a preliminary exam and scan showed no damage to the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) or MCL and was under the best-case scenario just a sprain. The MRI on Sunday confirmed that.
A Grade I MCL strain, or sprain, occurs when the MCL is stretched but not torn. It still provides stability to the knee where Grades II and III are more severe with a partially-torn or torn ligament.
"It appears the best-case scenario will be a matter of days to a week with him, which would be fantastic," Wade said after the game.
Pinson had nine points, seven assists and three rebounds when he left Saturday's game and is third on the club in averaging 10.9 points.
He leads the team with 4.6 assists per game and is second with 2.1 steals and is second in minutes played.
Pinson has started all 15 games this season for LSU. If he can't play against Florida, sophomore Eric Gaines will likely draw the starting assignment.
Gaines is averaging 8.5 points and 3.5 assists. He also leads the team with 2.1 steals per game.