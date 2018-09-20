NO. 22 TEXAS A&M at NO. 1 ALABAMA
2:30 p.m. CBS
Two of the game's highest-paid coaches square off when old friends Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban meet. They went against each other in the 2017 opener when Fisher was still at Florida State and Saban came away with the win. Will a change of scenery help Fisher?
NO. 7 STANFORD at NO. 20 OREGON
7 p.m., ABC
Stanford chalked up a quality Pac-12 win against then-No. 17 USC two weeks ago, but the task will get a bit tougher when it visits Autzen Stadium. Oregon has played a weak schedule, but the Ducks, who are averaging 51.7 points per game, are always tough at home.
NO. 14 MISSISSIPPI STATE at KENTUCKY
6 p.m., ESPN2
Kentucky is 3-0 for the second year in a row and is looking for a second SEC win after ending a 31-year drought against Florida two weeks ago. The Wildcats now get a chance to see if State, also 3-0 under first-year coach Joe Moorhead, is the real deal.
ARIZONA STATE at NO. 10 WASHINGTON
9:30 p.m., ESPN
This game lost a little bit of its luster when Arizona State was bumped off by San Diego State last week, but it still can be an entertaining "Pac-12 After Dark" matchup. ASU already upset ranked Michigan State and would obviously love to take down Washington as well.
TEXAS TECH at NO. 15 OKLAHOMA STATE
6 p.m., FS1
The first team to 50 points could win this one since Tech averages 55.7 points a game, while OSU puts up 52.3 per outing. The two teams combine for 1214.6 yards a game with Texas Tech accounting for 624.3 of those. In other words, this one should be fast and furious.
Sheldon Mickles