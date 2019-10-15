Former LSU wide receiver Drake Davis is enrolled at Southern University, although he has no current association with the football team, Southern coach Dawson Odums confirmed Tuesday.

Odums indicated Davis’ status could change after the fall semester. Davis was dismissed from the LSU program before the 2018 season after the beginning of a string of arrests for domestic violence and child pornography.

“We’ll see how it goes and evaluate it further in the spring," Odums said.

Davis, who is on probation after appearing in court in March, played two seasons at LSU. He caught three passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore in 2016. In his freshman season, he caught one pass for 19 yards.

He was first arrested on two counts of battery on a dating partner in August 2018 and resigned from school after he was kicked off the team. He was also arrested in January for violating a protective order, and he pleaded guilty to all three charges in March 2019.

Davis admitted in court that he punched his girlfriend in the stomach on one occasion in 2018, and said that several months later he pushed her onto a couch during a fight, causing a small cut and bruise on her lower leg.

Davis also also been charged with two counts of child pornography in September 2018 when police discovered two sexually explicit videos involving children had been texted to his phone, marked “read” and not deleted.

The latest arrest came in August 2019 when Davis allegedly grabbed and pushed a dating partner, an incident that was captured on video.

The arrest document says Davis admitted to grabbing the victim by the arms and pushing her, adding that he did not hurt her. He apologized for the incident, the document says. He was released from parish prison on $20,000 bond.

