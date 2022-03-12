Will Wade is out as the LSU men’s basketball coach.
But like the aftermath of a storm hitting the coast, there's a lot of damage left in the wake of Wade's controversial five-year tenure in Baton Rouge, which ended Saturday.
Shortly after announcing it had fired Wade and assistant coach Bill Armstrong for cause, LSU released the notice of allegations it had received earlier this week from the NCAA.
Names of recruits and many other pertinent people are redacted from the report. At this point, it's unclear exactly whom may have gotten impermissible benefits from Wade and his staff.
And for the time being, Wade hasn't been found guilty of the allegations.
But the notice of allegations is a damning enough document as it is.
However bad you might have thought this could be for LSU, it sure looks like it's worse. This NOA was always likely to include previously known violations tied to the LSU football program, starting from 2012.
But in this NOA, the NCAA's Complex Case Unit basically finds that LSU is open to the much-dreaded charge of “lack of institutional control.”
“It is alleged that from February 2012 to June 2020, the scope and nature of the violations … demonstrate that the institution failed to exercise institutional control and monitor the conduct and administration of its football and basketball programs,” the NOA reads.
That is exactly what no school ever wants to hear. In terms of the legalese and convoluted language the NCAA traffics in, this is about as harsh a condemnation as it gets. It's the kind of stuff that could penalize LSU’s two biggest programs for years.
I doubt it will come to that. LSU has self-imposed some penalties on its football program. And it sent Wade packing once it had the NOA in hand, allowing LSU to fire Wade for cause. In the once-again-relevant words of LSU President William F. Tate IV, this notice allowed the school to “execute the contract” in terms of Wade’s employment.
Now that LSU has done the executing, that it didn’t fight back or offer Wade a lifetime contract or some such, I suspect the NCAA will be in a slightly more lenient mood.
That said, trying to predict NCAA penalties is like trying to accurately predict the path of an annoying fly zig-zagging through your kitchen. A lot could happen, and this case still has months to play out.
I never thought athletic director Scott Woodward was enamored with Wade and all of the baggage he inherited with him in 2019, when Woodward took over the job. But I do think Woodward would have liked to let the case play out before deciding Wade’s fate.
Ultimately, Woodward had to look at the lengthy list of serious accusations and do the calculus. Even if some of them were thrown out, there was enough to land LSU some major penalties. And not just for the basketball program, but for football and the athletic department as a whole.
No doubt Wade’s termination will be an unpopular decision with a large segment of the fan base. However he did it, Wade made LSU a consistent winner in his five seasons here. He was the kind of consistent winner the Tigers rarely have been in men’s basketball.
But defending Wade might have meant sharper penalties for LSU than what the school likely has coming.
A reckoning had to be made. When you look at the allegations — seven of them tied to men's basketball, with six of them linked directly to Wade — any other choice but termination would have been dereliction of duty.
Among the allegations: offering cash and an assistant coaching job to someone close to former LSU player Javonte Smart; paying hush money to the former fiancée of an unnamed player who told Wade she knew he gave money to recruits; and $300,000 in payments from Armstrong to a recruit in 2020, with Wade’s knowledge. There is even an allegation that Wade paid a person of influence with a recruit from a joint bank account controlled by Wade and his wife, Lauren.
Through it all, Wade is alleged to have stalled and failed to comply with the NCAA’s investigation by not turning over phone records, and he is said to have “knowingly provided false and misleading information to the NCAA enforcement staff and CCU (Complex Case Unit)” as recently as in an interview Dec. 7 of last year.
Day of infamy, indeed.
One wonders how Wade thought he could get away with it. One suspects he got in so deep he decided to fight and delay and obfuscate because once the NCAA had his texts and had him on that FBI wiretap, he was nailed.
Wade proved to be an artful dodger for most of his five years at LSU, but there is no plausible deniability for him. It’s his voice on the FBI recording, and if the allegations are true, these texts are from him — not from an assistant or another staffer who could take the fall.
It’s Will Wade’s mess. Now it’s left for LSU to clean up and try to move forward.