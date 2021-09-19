A rundown of LSU's next opponent, the Mississippi State Bulldogs ...

THE BASICS

KICKOFF: 11 a.m. Saturday, Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.

TV: ESPN

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM/FM, 870/105.3 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

SERIES: LSU leads 75-36-3

ON MISSISSIPPI STATE

RECORD: 2-1

RESULTS SO FAR: Defeated Louisiana Tech 35-34, defeated NC State 24-10, lost to Memphis 31-29

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Will Rogers, wide receiver Makai Polk, wide receiver Jaden Walley

DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Linebacker Jett Johnson, cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, cornerback Martin Emerson

RUMBLINGS: Tabbed for a seventh-place finish in the SEC West, State nearly got picked off by Louisiana Tech in its opener but escaped. The Bulldogs handled NC State in convincing fashion, but a turnover on the first offensive snap against Memphis went for a touchdown and another miscue on special teams doomed Mike Leach's club.

ON THE BULLDOGS OFFENSE

Rogers had a monster game against Memphis with an SEC-record 50 completions in 67 attempts. Leach's Air Raid offense produced 419 passing yards and Rogers had two scoring passes, but the mistakes were too much to overcome. State is averaging 361.0 yards per game through the air, but just 45.7 rushing yards.

ON THE BULLDOGS DEFENSE

The State defense had to be heartbroken after shutting down Memphis' productive offense for four quarters. Going against an offense that was leading the nation with 633.5 yards per game and was putting up 48.5 points an outing, the Bulldogs' defense allowed just 246 total yards and 17 points in giving Memphis a real scare.

Sheldon Mickles