LSU coach Beth Torina appreciates the fact that her staff can catch its breath this weekend, but it certainly isn’t because of the opponent.
The No. 21 Tigers open Southeastern Conference play against unbeaten and No. 2-ranked Alabama at Tiger Park beginning Saturday in a series rescheduled because of bad weather.
The teams will play a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, and the finale is set for 2 p.m. Sunday.
While it’s a formidable foe to open conference play against, it’s the first time this season LSU can focus on one opponent and without a midweek game as a distraction.
“It feels like the first time we can breathe all year; scouting one team versus instead of five, it’s a fifth of the work,” said Torina, whose team is 17-6.
“We know more about Alabama than most of our opponents, but it’s nice not having a midweek. I always try to not have one this (SEC-opening) week. We reset, start a whole new season 0-0. Focus on LSU. We won’t be concerned about Alabama until Thursday and Friday.”
LSU hasn’t played Alabama in an SEC contest since being swept at home in 2019 in a series between teams battling for the SEC title. LSU lost twice to Alabama last season in nonconference meetings to replenish a schedule depleted by COVID-19 cancellations.
Playing Alabama means facing one of the best in the circle in Montana Fouts, a 6-foot-1 senior who was NFCA pitcher of the Year in 2021 and a two-time All American. She’s 10-0 with a 0.77 earned run average and 92 strikeouts in 54⅔ innings. Opponents are batting .146 against her this year.
Jaala Torrence (4-0, 0.89 ERA) has also been effective. The Alabama pitching staff has thrown nine shutouts.
“We had some success against Montana Fouts last year,” Torina said. “They have two really good arms. Our team is in a good spot mentally with what they’ll be able to do with her this weekend.
“No way around it when you look at everything about them; 20-0. Obviously they’re talented. We’ve had all week without a midweek game to get prepared for them. I’m glad we have them here at Tiger Park.”
LSU has seemingly recovered from its 6-5 start, winning 11 of its last 12. Ali Kilponen and Shelbi Sunseri will try to match zeroes with Fouts and Jaala Torrence. Kilponen is 8-2 with a 1.16 ERA and .197 opponent batting average. Sunseri is 5-1 with a 1.63 ERA and a .178 opponent batting average.
Sunseri came on strong the last two weekends in the circle and at the plate. She has raised her average to .291 with a team-best eight homers and 22 RBI. Danieca Coffey (.440) and Ciara Briggs (.432) continue to set the table at the top of the lineup. Georgia Clark has six homers and leads LSU with 26 RBIs.
“Our pitching staff and defense keeping us in it long enough for our offense to do some damage to her is going to be a big key,” Torina said. “If they come out and score right away it's going to deflate us a little bit, so we have to battle through it and give ourselves a chance to score off of her.”
Alabama can swing it, too. Leadoff hitter Dallis Goodnight is batting .481 with 13 steals, and catcher Ally Shipman is hitting .434 with four homers and 26 RBIs. Second baseman Megan Bloodworth leads Alabama with five homers.