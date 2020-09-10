There is, I’m sure, deep down in the hearts of LSU football fans in a part of themselves they don’t even share on social media, a fear that the Tigers’ 2019 offense was just a mirage. Something like that “jump the shark” season of “Dallas” when Pamela Ewing found Bobby Ewing very much alive in the shower, very much not dead after all.

Last season was such a departure from what everyone had become accustomed to seeing from LSU — a power-running mad, here-we-come-try-to-stop-us steamroller — that a spread ‘em out, pass-first mentality was a shock to the system.

But there LSU was, leading the nation in total offense, scoring offense and first downs, as well as ranking second nationally in yards passing per game and passing efficiency.

With so much lost from last year — nine offensive starters plus wunderkind passing coordinator Joe Brady — can LSU come close to duplicating it again? Or, a worse fear than that, could the Tigers end up struggling so much on offense in 2020 that coach Ed Orgeron decrees LSU ditch its seat on the high-speed train for a return to a berth in the covered wagon?

The mere suggestion made Orgeron chuckle.

“What we did last year worked pretty good (smiling),” Coach O said Tuesday on a video news conference. “So, if we can do it the same way, the same thing, and it works, I won’t complain a bit, I promise you.”

Wide receiver Terrace Marshall, who has emerged as LSU’s top wide receiver after early NFL departures from Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase, went a bit further. He indicated the pass is the Tigers’ offensive identity now.

Changing stripes, pardon the pun, is not an option.

“That’s just the DNA of this offense,” Marshall said Thursday.

The proof will definitely be in the viewing at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 when No. 6-ranked LSU hosts Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium, as curious eyes tune in to see what this Tiger offense looks like against what is certain to be a take-no-prisoners passing attack installed by new coach Mike Leach with the Bulldogs.

But perhaps the time has come to consider that subtraction is not the only part of the equation with LSU’s offense this fall. There are some big factors to add as well.

The first is new passing game coordinator and former NFL head coach Scott Linehan. Orgeron has spoken often during this drawn-out offseason of the new concepts and plays Linehan has grafted onto the Tigers’ playbook.

Before you say it can’t be better than what Brady did, it isn’t for Linehan to reinvent LSU’s offense. The ground has been prepared. The goal this year is to keep opposing defensive coordinators, who have spent this drawn-out offseason trying to figure out ways to defeat the Tigers’ virtually unstoppable offense, guessing all over again.

In that sense, the change in the offensive play calling led by coordinator Steve Ensminger could prove to be an asset.

“Scott has brought some different tendencies, brought some different stuff,” Orgeron said. “He’s been phenomenal, especially in the red zone and the tight zone and on third down. We have different formations still out of the spread. We have some different pass concepts still out of the spread. He brought us some different concepts in how to use different players at different positions, which we’re going to use.

“I have to compliment Joe Brady. He did a phenomenal job for us last year. I think coach Ensminger has been behind all this. I know he’s going to work well with Scott and we look forward to those guys having a great year.”

Then there is the talent of freshman tight end Arik Gilbert.

No alcohol will be sold at Tiger Stadium for at least the season opener against Mississippi State There will be no alcohol sold at Tiger Stadium for at least LSU's first football game of the 2020 season, an athletic official confirmed Thurs…

With practices closed because of coronavirus concerns, us media types can only go off what we have heard and what we have seen from LSU-supplied video. But with apologies to the now departed Thaddeus Moss, Gilbert (6-foot-5, 249 pounds) could be an element even last year’s offense never had.

“He’s eye candy,” Marshall said amusingly. “He’s a freak of nature. I’m very excited to see what he can do this season.”

Multiply that many times over and sub in the word “anxious” for “excited” and you have a whole world of LSU football fans thinking along similar lines.

It’s Marshall’s job to be confident, of course. And his confidence in this year’s offense, led by quarterback Myles Brennan in place of Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, practically surged through the video connection.

“This year’s offense is just as fun as last year’s offense,” Marshall said. “Scott Linehan is a very experienced guy. He came in and he’s been getting us right. I’m looking forward to shocking the world and showing what we can do.

“You know what we’re going to do, but are you going to stop it? We may have a few tweaks or whatever, but we’re just going to keep doing what we do. Nobody is going to be able to stop us.”

File away that quote with the one last summer from Burrow, who told a disbelieving world LSU would score 40, 50, 60 points per game. Let’s compare notes come LSU’s open date in early November, when we’ll know if the Tigers are championship contenders or not.