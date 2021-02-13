It might appear to be bad luck for LSU coming off an upset overtime loss to Florida to have No. 1-ranked South Carolina waiting for it.
But at this time of season, getting a shot at one of the big teams is the best the Lady Tigers can ask for going into Sunday’s 1 p.m. tipoff at Colonial Life Arena. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
The loss to Florida damaged LSU’s fading hopes of making the NCAA Tournament. ESPN bracketologist Charlie Crème does not have the Lady Tigers among his eight SEC teams in the tournament, instead among the second four out.
LSU (8-9, 6-5 in SEC) can make up some ground by playing four of those SEC teams — Southern Carolina, Kentucky, Arkansas and Mississippi State — to close the regular season.
“It’s always hard to cross the finish line,” LSU point guard Khayla Pointer said. “We have some good wins and some losses we wish we had back. We could have done some things different but trying to stay the course. Florida played a great game. We didn’t do the things we’re used to doing.
“We usually have a stifling defense, but we had a lot of breakdowns and got outrebounded. At this time of year you can’t afford to lose games at home. It’s a tough stretch but we’re going to take our LSU basketball on the road, make sure we play our best ball.”
South Carolina (16-2, 11-0) has the top spot in the Associated Press poll and is playing its third game in a week. The Gamecocks lost to UConn 63-59 Monday and beat Missouri, 77-62, Thursday. They will likely be replaced in next week’s poll by the Huskies.
LSU played USC tough in the first meeting, a 69-65 loss. The Lady Tigers led by two going into the fourth quarter but poor shooting allowed the Gamecocks to get into their transition offense and hold on. LSU played well defensively, forcing 16 turnovers, and stayed relatively close on the boards (39-33) against one of the nation’s top rebounding teams.
Defense and rebounding were the problems Thursday against Florida, as well as cold shooting in the overtime period.
“In the last 3-4 minutes they got their transition game going and we weren’t scoring, so we weren’t able to set our defense,” LSU coach Nikki Fargas said. “We need to set our defense against South Carolina and a lot of opponents. But to be right there says a lot about our growth. We try to learn from it and apply it to the next game. We are a really good rebounding team. SC is one of the best in the country and look what we were able to do.”
The Gamecocks are led by forward Aliyah Boston, who had 20 points and 14 rebounds in the first meeting, and guard Destanni Henderson, who had 16 points and eight assists. South Carolina had 48 points in the paint and 30 on transition baskets.
“It was a dogfight a few weeks ago,” Pointer said of the first meeting. “We like a challenge. We have to try and make it difficult for them, limit their transition points. And we have to keep them off the offensive rebounds. They're No. 1 for a reason, but we’ve got to go down there and fight.”