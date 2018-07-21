A move by one LSU gymnastics recruit onto next year’s team opened the door for Kiya Johnson to flip her commitment to the Tigers for the 2020 season.
Johnson, a two-time Junior Olympics national champion who has been committed to Georgia for two years, announced on Twitter last week she was changing her pledge to LSU.
“After much thought and consideration I have decided to change my verbal commitment and attend LSU,” Johnson tweeted. “I am so excited for this opportunity! I am very thankful for my coaches, family and friends for their support through this process. I CANT WAIT TO BE A TIGER!!”
Johnson won the all-around and floor titles at the JO national championships in May. She trains at Texas Dreams Gymnastics in Coppell, Texas, near Dallas, alongside future LSU teammate Emma Kelley. Kelley, younger sister of current LSU gymnast McKenna Kelley and daughter of Olympic legend Mary Lou Retton, will be eligible for the 2021 season.
LSU was able to pursue Johnson after Bailey Ferrer, a Level 10 gymnast from Orlando, Florida, decided to enroll in school in January to be eligible for the 2019 season. Ferrer is coached by Ray Gnat, himself a former LSU men’s gymnast and father of former Tigers NCAA champion Ashleigh Gnat, now a student coach with the team.