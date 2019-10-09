The College Football Playoff national championship trophy will make stops Friday at two locations near the LSU campus and at the LSU-Florida game Saturday.
The trophy will be on display from noon-2 p.m. at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 5255 Highland Road and from 3-5 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter at 3132 College Drive.
Fans may take photos with the 24-karat gold trophy, which will be presented to the winning team at the CFP National Championship Game, Jan. 13 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The trophy is on a season-long tour of marquee games and public events nationwide.