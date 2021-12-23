Senior linebacker Damone Clark was packing his bags for his training camp in California when LSU linebackers coach Blake Baker's FaceTime call came in.

The two FaceTime each other all of the time. Clark is like family, and Baker normally will pass the phone around to his kids and wife to say hi. But this time, after the usual greetings, Baker had some news.

He wouldn't be retained by LSU under new head coach Brian Kelly.

Clark stopped packing and hung up the phone. He drove straight to the LSU football operations building to catch Baker on his way out.

"Everybody in the building knows the effect he had on me," Clark said.

It's a message Clark hammered home all season.

What changed for Clark from last year? How did he get 19 tackles against Ole Miss? What did he see on those two sacks to close out the win against Texas A&M?

Clark often would begin his answers with: "Coach Baker."

When Baker arrived in the spring, Clark was fresh off the kind of season that provided message-board posters material to bash him. A disappointment. A bust. A reason for the Tigers' 5-5 post-championship season.

Baker told Clark he had a clean slate. Just like Baker did as the new coach in town from Miami.

"The good lord works in mysterious ways, and I think I needed him as much as he needed me," Baker said.

Baker liked Miami and said he probably wouldn't have left for any other job except Texas. But his wife is from Mandeville and played soccer for LSU, and after a stressful year of football with COVID restrictions, he saw an opportunity to be closer to both his wife's hometown and his own: Houston.

The 2021 season didn't go as planned. Injuries piled up and so did the losses. Ed Orgeron, the coach who hired Baker, was fired midseason.

But Clark was a shining light in a dark campaign. The kind of athlete Baker always wanted to coach.

After a season-opening loss to UCLA on the road, Baker walked into the locker room to see Clark huddle the team up. Orgeron was still on the field doing his post-game interview.

"This was obviously my first game with LSU and it was a blank, weird time where nobody was saying anything, and he called everybody up and said this wasn't the LSU standard and we've got a long season ahead of us," Baker said. "It was big time. I was shocked, but I was happily shocked."

He didn't know Clark was drawing from experience. Just a little less than a year earlier, Clark came home with tear-filled eyes and told his parents that he'd been put with the "2's" because Orgeron said he hadn't played up to the "LSU standard."

The irony is that as disappointing as Clark's junior season was in 2020, he still tied for the team lead in tackles.

"Being faulted for the downfalls of the team, that’s part of being a leader and he accepted it," Damien Clark, Damone's older brother, said. "With all of that being placed on his shoulders, that motivated him."

Baker knew from his very first meeting with Clark that he was looking at a potential NFL first-round pick, and all he had to do was unlock that potential. He'd watched some of the games from last year, but as the new linebackers coach, he believed in moving forward, not backward.

So he told Clark to go full speed on every play and trust his teachings would do the rest. The problem, he thought, was Clark overthinking every play and looking at everything other than the fine details.

As a player at Tulane, Baker was undersized, so he set himself apart by paying attention to the details: how heavy the guards' hands are in the ground, the running back's depth or where his eyes were looking. That's what he taught Clark.

Week by week, Clark refined his approach to become more detail-oriented.

"He was really low on the confidence department, so the biggest thing I told him was, 'Be where your feet are,' " Baker said. " 'Don't worry about people outside of this room and what they had to say.' "

Clark said the key to his success during his sophomore season was the way he took notes: writing every detail and color-coding them with highlighters. He didn't do that his junior year, but with Baker, he did. He drew up plays and highlighted the details that Baker told him to look for, or things he needed to correct. If he messed up the drawing or notes with his pen, he ripped the paper from his notebook and started over. A clean slate.

He treated his playbook notes with as much reverence as his daily devotions.

Damon Clark, Damone Clark's dad, said his son highlights his Bible the same way during Wednesday Bible studies. If he can't make it to church on Sunday, he listens to a video stream with a highlighter in hand, marking what stands out.

"I don't know where he gets it from," Damon Clark said. "He highlights a lot of things."

On the field, those highlighted details were the difference between a tackle or a sack. In the final game against Texas A&M, Clark was assigned the running back on one of the last three plays. But he gave Baker a look, asking whether he could just go for the quarterback. Baker nodded.

Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada scrambled to the right, and Clark — who had remained patient in the box — chased him, spinning him onto the ground for a sack, dancing his way up the field in celebration. He did the same on the next play, and as soon as Calzada saw Clark within steps of him, he surrendered. Clark merely skipped over his fallen body, waving his hand in victory.

It was Baker's favorite moment of the season, seeing Clark end his career with LSU with two straight game-sealing sacks for an upset win over the Aggies.

Clark has been away in California with Athletes First, a sports agency in Laguna Hills, for a few days, training for the NFL combine. He opted out of the Texas Bowl on Jan. 4 to focus on his development for the NFL, but he will play in the Senior Bowl in February.

It's also Clark's first time being away from home this long by himself. He's without his daughter or his family. Within the first two days, he called his mom five times.

As Baker is talking on the phone about Clark on Monday, he receives a text. It's a picture of Clark's breakfast: eggs, potatoes, avocado and zucchini. The text read, "I just had to eat this s*** for breakfast."

Baker laughs. He's going to join Clark for a few days in January — not to coach, just to be there. He knows it is hard for Clark to be there by himself.

Yes, coach and player are that close. Close enough that Baker can tell Clark hard things.

Clark wanted to play in the Texas Bowl.

"I can't just watch my team," Clark had said.

Baker called 20 NFL scouts. He knew Clark didn't need to come back, but he had to prove to him that it wouldn't hurt his draft stock.

"You're not coming back," Baker said.

Clark listened.

Then a few days later, Baker learned he wouldn't be coming back, either.

That decision didn't do a thing to ruin what coach and player had all season.

"I wouldn't trade it for the world," Baker said.