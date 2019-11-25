LSU safety Grant Delpit is one of three finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation’s top defensive back, the university announced Monday.
The 6-foot-3, 203-pound Delpit was named first-team Midseason All-America by the Associated Press, and he has recorded 50 tackles, two tackles for loss, an interception and recovered a fumble in 2019.
Georgia safety J.R. Reed and Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah are the other two finalists for the award.
Delpit, a finalist for the Nagurski Award for nation’s top defender in 2018, would be the third LSU player to win the Thorpe Award in school history. Former cornerbacks Patrick Peterson (2010) and Morris Claiborne (2011) both won the award.
The Thorpe Award winner will be selected on Dec. 12, when ESPN will be broadcasting a college football awards show live. A Jim Thorpe Award banquet will be held in Oklahoma City on Feb. 4.