Paul Mainieri spent days fretting about whether his last LSU team would get a bid into the NCAA baseball tournament.

Then, after watching a Memorial Day concert Sunday night with his wife, Karen, he was so introspective about the whole thing he went to bed deciding he wouldn’t worry about it so much.

“I started thinking about (Monday) being Memorial Day and all the people who’ve given their lives for this country,” Mainieri said.

“That allowed me to sleep better. But I woke up (Monday) not knowing whether I would be a coach a few hours later.”

LSU baseball picked for NCAA tournament; Tigers headed to Oregon regional LSU was picked to make the NCAA tournament as the No. 3 seed in the Eugene, Oregon, regional.

Turned out, Mainieri could have hit the snooze alarm. The Tigers apparently cleared the NCAA selection committee’s bar with Mondo Duplantis-like room to spare, not even listed among the last four at-large teams in the tournament when the field of 64 teams was revealed on ESPN2.

“If I had known that, I wouldn’t have been uptight about anything,” he said with the familiar Mainieri grin we will soon come to miss.

So Mainieri got his wish, at least one more weekend as coach before he hangs up his No. 1 jersey for the last time. Call it a going-away present from the selection committee or whatever you will, but he will keep coaching. And like baseball itself, if you can keep hitting you can keep playing.

As the tale is told, you may even get to live forever.

There is one wish that the baseball gods won’t grant, however.

“I don’t want it (the NCAA tournament) to be about me,” Mainieri said.

Too late.

Mainieri’s untimed departure from his hall of fame coaching career is one of the storylines of the 2021 NCAA tournament. It ranks just below the mere but not to be overlooked fact that there is a 2021 NCAA tournament after the pandemic took out last year’s event along with the rest of college sports’ spring championships.

How could it not be? Mainieri is one of five coaches in the history of the game with 1,500 wins and a national championship to his credit. In fact, it harkens back to the last NCAA tournament in 2019 when it turned into the Mike Martin Farewell Tour — which included a super regional win at LSU en route to one last appearance in the College World Series for the venerable Florida State coach.

Mainieri’s perspective is admirable. And noble. But in this his 21st and final trip to the NCAA tournament — 12 at LSU and nine at Notre Dame — he is a headline-making story until the Tigers get knocked out.

And this is one time his players will forgivably decline to comply with his wishes.

“As a team we wanted this opportunity to send him out,” said staff ace Landon Marceaux, who will take the mound at 9 p.m. CDT Friday way out in the Eugene (Oregon) regional against Gonzaga. “We got together and talked about it. Now that we’ve got the opportunity, it’s really motivating us knowing it’s coach’s last run. We want to do it for him and this program he’s been in charge of the last 15 years.

“I think it means a lot to this team.”

The Tigers exploded in their team room at Alex Box Stadium when they saw the letters “LSU” go up on the TV screen in the second-to-last regional to be revealed. Outfielder Gavin Dugas — who hopefully didn’t dislodge one of the recovering ribs he injured colliding with Drew Bianco on May 20 — described it as a big relief for the team.

“We didn’t want it to end the way it did with Georgia,” said Dugas, recalling LSU’s one-and-done appearance in last week’s SEC tournament. “And it’s not going to end.”

Not for this team. Not for that man.

Not yet.

“I love every bit of him,” Dugas said. “He’s a great human being. He shaped me into the man I am. I appreciate him and everything he’s done for us, and hope we can pay it back in a good way.”

That said, Mainieri doesn’t want his team to lose sight of what it will take to advance from the Eugene regional at Oregon to a super regional to the College World Series.

“I’m ecstatic for the players,” Mainieri said. “We’re five wins away from going to Omaha. That’s the way I explain it to the players every year.

“It shouldn’t be about me. I want it to be about their experience they will remember for the rest of their lives. I don’t want them to be uptight and think they’re letting me down if they’re not successful. I want them to have fun and represent LSU. You already have to play with pressure when you play for LSU.”

Again, it’s a great sentiment. But this year, this NCAA tournament, this team, this coach, it’s all intertwined. LSU’s whole ball of aspirations, emotions and motivations is about to roll west.