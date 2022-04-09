STARKVILLE, Miss. — Tasked with holding a one-run lead on the mound, and with two strikeouts in his rearview, Paul Gervase faced his final batter Saturday afternoon at Dudy Noble Field.
With a 1-2 count, he threw a high bullet through the strike zone to ice Mississippi State’s Von Siebert, striking out his third straight batter to clinch a 4-3 victory and the Tigers' second Southeastern Conference series win.
"It's really cool playing here," Gervase said of Mississippi State. "I like shutting them up."
While neither team produced much at the plate after the first inning, the Tigers (21-9, 5-5) teased the Bulldogs (18-13, 4-6), only to strand runner after runner.
Mississippi State left 12 men on base, batting 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position and 2 for 21 with runners on base. LSU kept the lead it had established in the sixth inning to close out the game.
There was some messy defensive play in the beginning — but despite the three errors in LSU's column, two of them only contributed to one run, while the other advanced a runner to third who never crossed the plate.
Both teams swung the bat well early.
LSU’s Jacob Berry belted a three-run home run to the right-field bleachers off Mississippi State right-hander Parker Stinnett, putting the Tigers up 3-0 early. It was his first in SEC play and 10th of the season.
Berry's homer followed a string of what LSU coach Jay Johnson harps on as the key to a successful offense: two-strike hitting.
"It becomes about making the at-bat unselfish. It's not always about getting a hit, but can you work the pitcher and get him down so he becomes vulnerable later in the game," Johnson said.
Scoring the runs were Tre’ Morgan, who had led off with a single, and Dylan Crews, who drew a walk.
Blake Money, moving from the Friday starting role to Saturday, struggled early as RJ Yeager led off with a home run off Money’s opening pitch. Kamren James and Luke Hancock followed with two singles, and both advanced to scoring position on a fielding error by Giovanni DiGiacomo.
James came home quickly on a pair of errors by the Tigers. His single to left field was bobbled by Giovanni DiGiacomo, allowing him to reach second. He eventually scored the second run when Cade Doughty lost Kellum Clark’s fly ball to right in the sunlight, making it a 3-2 score.
Money was able to escape the inning on a strikeout and groundout, then kept the Bulldogs silent until the fifth inning when James hit his second home run of the game down the left-field line to tie the score at 3.
"I thought it was a horrible start to the game," Johnson said. "But then, I thought he rallied and he got three big zeros that we desperately needed."
For the second day in a row, LSU’s bullpen was able to eliminate the Bulldogs’ opportunities with runners in scoring position. Left-hander Riley Cooper and right-handers Eric Reyzelman and Gervase all made their second appearances on the weekend, combining to allow no runs, no hits, striking out five of their 13 batters through the final 2⅓ innings.
Trent Vietmeier came on in relief of Money in the fifth, but Hancock lined a single to second base, then Logan Tanner laced one down the right-field line. Hancock advanced to third on Tanner’s single, and Tanner advanced to scoring position on a wild pitch. Vietmeier struck out the next two batters but walked the next batter to load the bases.
Devin Fontenot came on in relief, striking out Matt Corder to keep the score tied.
In the sixth, however, State right fielder Kellum Clark did a pull-up on the right-field wall looking for a solo shot by Jordan Thompson that gave the Tigers a 4-3 edge.
"I was looking for a pitch over the plate, I was getting a little bit of off-speed this weekend, so it was something that was in the back of my head," Thompson said. "I was just trying to drive it to the outfield."
In the bottom of the inning, the Bulldogs threatened with RJ Yeager at third.
Yeager had singled through the left side and as he was stealing second, catcher Hayden Travinski airmailed the ball to Doughty, who missed it, allowing Yeager to reach third. But nothing came of it. Fontenot struck out James, then lefty Riley Cooper came on in relief, forcing a groundout to escape the inning.
Reyzelman came in for the second day in a row after Cooper collected two outs and walked one in the seventh inning. With the crowd counting his pre-pitch foot taps, Reyzelman fired three straight strikes to retire Brad Cumbest swinging.
Reyzelman returned in the eighth inning, walking Matt Corder and a groundout by Tanner Leggett advanced him to scoring position. He hit Yeager with a pitch before Gervase relieved him.
"There's been situations I've come in after him and situations he's come in after me, and it's going to keep rotating back and forth," Reyzelman said. "After we come into the dugout, I thank him for stranding my runners and he thanks me for stranding his runners."