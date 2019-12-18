LSU football has another elite prospect to add to its defensive backfield.
Jordan Toles, a 4-star safety out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, signed with LSU on Early Signing Day.
Toles had been committed to the Tigers since June 8. He made his official visit one day before committing.
The 6 foot, 3 inch, 190-pound prospect is ranked by 247Sports as the fifth-best player from Maryland, sixth-best safety in the country and the 91st best player in the 2020 class.
