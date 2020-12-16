In a preseason news conference in mid-November, LSU basketball coach Will Wade noted that sudden starts and stops and some schedule reshuffling would be inevitable during this COVID-ravaged season.
The expected happened for the third time this season and second time in a week when LSU's Wednesday night game against UNO was postponed about 1 p.m.
A university news release noted that the postponement was "due to Southeastern Conference and NCAA coronavirus protocols."
A source with knowledge of the situation told The Advocate on Wednesday afternoon that more would be known about possible makeup games and future scheduling Thursday.
The school's official announcement Wednesday said Saturday's 11 a.m. game against North Texas and Tuesday's 8 p.m. contest versus VCU — both in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center — are on for now.
The UNO postponement came on the heels of LSU canceling a trip to Atlanta on Saturday, when it was to play South Florida in the Holiday Hoopsgiving Classic.
That game was scrapped by COVID-19 and contact tracing issues within the Tigers' program.
To take South Florida's spot on the schedule, Wade hastily arranged a Monday morning matchup against Sam Houston State. That game was played with LSU (4-1) winning for the third consecutive time 88-66.
But even that game was marred by the coronavirus pandemic as Wade tested positive for COVID last week and had to watch the game from his home while associate head coach Bill Armstrong guided the team.
Meanwhile, UNO (1-6) fell to UL 73-63 on Wednesday night in Lafayette.
It's possible the game against UNO could still be played because the Privateers have no games scheduled until Jan. 2 when they start Southland Conference play at Stephen F. Austin.
LSU would have to try to squeeze that game in, however, considering the Tigers are set to face North Texas (Dec. 19) and VCU (Dec. 22) before opening SEC play on Dec. 29 at home against Texas A&M.