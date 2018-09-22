Assumption College, the first destination of LSU graduate transfer and placekicker Cole Tracy, has received over $14,000 from 200 LSU fans, said Tim Stanton, the college's vice president for institutional advancement.
One anonymous donor, Stanton said, gave $5,000 on Friday "with a challenge to other LSU fans to donate to enable the college to purchase a video board."
A new video board would cost approximately $250,000, Stanton said.
The donation phenomenon began after Tracy made four field goals against Miami.
The donors had filled in Tracy’s name in the Assumption’s online donation portal, which includes a section where donors can make their gift “In honor of …”
Some of the donations came in at $54, Stanton said — the same number of the school record-tying distance that Tracy kicked in LSU’s 33-17 win over Miami in the season opener.
Others came with additional comments, such as “Thanks for sending us Cole!”
At the end of business Tuesday, Stanton said, Assumption had received 116 donations totaling nearly $6,000.