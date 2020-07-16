SEC Championship Football
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and LSU coach Ed Orgeron celebrate after winning the Southeastern Conference championship game 37-10 against Georgia on Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta.

 Associated Press file photo

LSU ranked No. 10 nationally in total revenue in 2018-19 finances, according to an annual report of college athletic departments by USA Today.

The report gives an accurate look at the collective financial status of college athletics before the coronavirus pandemic hit, and the Tigers were among the most lucrative.

Texas ranked No. 1 in revenue for the second straight year with $223.9 million, and Texas A&M ranked No. 2 with $212.7 million. The SEC had five teams within the top 10, the most among conferences, and the Big Ten had three.

LSU jumped into the top 10 after ranking 14th nationally the year before. The reasons for such an increase included a boost in revenue surrounding the football team's Fiesta Bowl-winning season, a men's basketball team that reached the Sweet 16 and a baseball team that hosted a Super Regional before falling just shy of a College World Series appearance.

Top 10 athletic budgets in 2018-19

School2018-19 revenue
Texas$223,879,781
Texas A&M$212,748,002
Ohio State$210,548,239
Michigan$197,820,410
Georgia$174,042,482
Penn State$164,529,326
Alabama$164,090,889
Oklahoma$163,126,695
Florida$159,706,937
LSU$157,787,782

