In the aftermath of another big road win on Wednesday night, the LSU basketball team was looking forward to closing out the regular season in a big way.
Everything was in place for a huge celebratory night with a tribute to two seniors and the opportunity to claim at least a share of the Southeastern Conference regular-season title for the first time since 2009.
All that is still on the table, but a cloud will be hanging over the Pete Maravich Assembly Center when No. 10 LSU hosts Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m. following the school’s indefinite suspension of second-year coach Will Wade on Friday.
The suspension came one day after a Yahoo! Sports report said Wade was caught on an FBI wiretap in which he allegedly discussed an “offer” with a federally indicted recruiting middleman just three months after Wade accepted the LSU job in 2017.
LSU named assistant coach Tony Benford as the program’s interim coach. Benford presumably will lead a pregame ceremony that will honor seniors Kavell Bigby-Williams and Daryl Edwards as well as the program’s senior managers.
The game, of course, will be the most important thing.
Pending the outcome of the Tennessee-Auburn game earlier in the day, LSU (25-5, 15-2 SEC) will be either trying to gain a piece of the regular-season title or win it outright when it takes on Vanderbilt (9-21, 0-17).
Vanderbilt is on the opposite end of the SEC spectrum, having lost a school-record 18 consecutive games.
The Commodores were 4-1 when five-star point guard Darius Garland, a projected NBA lottery pick, suffered a knee injury. Vanderbilt went on to a 9-3 nonconference mark, but at that point the bottom fell out on third-year coach Bryce Drew.
Meanwhile, No. 5 Tennessee and LSU are tied at 15-2 in the league going into the conference’s final playing date.
A loss by the Vols at Auburn would give LSU a chance to win the outright title and grab the No. 1 seed for the SEC tournament that begins Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee.
A Tennessee win, however, would force LSU to beat Vanderbilt to share the crown. If the Tigers and Vols wind up tied, LSU would be the top seed by virtue of its 82-80 overtime win against Tennessee on Feb. 23 in the PMAC.
“Everything we have done leading up to this point really doesn’t matter,” LSU point guard Tremont Waters said after the Tigers’ hard-earned, one-point overtime win at Florida. “We have one more game, and to have this opportunity is a great feeling.
“It’s a humbling feeling coming off last year’s season. We’ve grinded it out all season, and I feel like we are made for it. We should be in this situation as hard as we have worked.”
LSU put itself in position to win the title by finishing 9-0 on the road in SEC play, only the third team to do that since 1998 — after 2014 Florida and 2015 Kentucky, which both went on to the Final Four.
As a result, the Tigers have won 18 of their past 20 games following a 7-3 nonconference start.
“We just feel like we’re on a roll now,” guard Skylar Mays said. “The scariest thing about it is we don’t think we’ve peaked yet. We definitely have a lot left to accomplish, but our mindset has grown over time.
“We want everything, so winning the SEC title would be a huge thing for us. LSU hasn’t won an SEC title in 10 years, so we want the ring. That’s something that no one can take away from you and something you can always cherish.”
Bigby-Williams, who transferred to LSU after going to the 2017 Final Four with Oregon, certainly is looking forward to winning a championship.
“I don’t want to sound too arrogant, but everywhere I’ve been I have been involved in some type of success,” he said. “It’s just a blessing to be in this situation, and to be able to say I’m an SEC champion would be great.”
The basics
WHAT: Vanderbilt at No. 10 LSU
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
TV: SEC Network
STREAMING: www.ESPN.com/watch
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 1350; KLWB-FM, 103.7
UP NEXT: SEC tournament (at Nashville, Tenn.), Friday TBA
Briefly
• A win Saturday would give LSU 26 victories, tying for fifth-most in school history. The Tigers won 31 (1981), 28 (2000), 27 (2006, 2009) and 26 (1980, 1986).
• Emmitt Williams' 14 rebounds at Florida on Wednesday night were the second-most for the Tigers this season. Naz Reid pulled down 15 vs. Florida in the PMAC on Feb. 20.
• Vanderbilt had a season-high 23 turnovers in an 84-48 setback to Arkansas on Wednesday night. The Razorbacks converted the Commodores' miscues into 33 points.
Probable lineups
Vanderbilt (9-21, 0-17 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Saben Lee 6-2 So. 12.4 4.0*
G/F Joe Toye 6-7 Sr. 7.2 2.9
F Aaron Nesmith 6-6 Fr. 11.3 5.7
F Clevon Brown 6-8 Jr. 3.2 2.8
F/C Simisola Shittu 6-10 Fr. 11.4 6.8
Key reserves
F/C Yanni Wetzell 6-10 Jr. 5.6 3.6
F Matthew Moyer 6-8 So. 3.9 3.0
G Maxwell Evans 6-2 So. 3.8 1.4
* assists
LSU (25-5, 15-2 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Javonte Smart 6-4 Fr. 11.5 2.5*
G Skylar Mays 6-4 Jr. 13.6 3.2
G Marlon Taylor 6-5 Jr. 6.9 3.6
F Naz Reid 6-10 Fr. 13.3 6.9
F Kavell Bigby-Williams 6-11 Sr. 7.8 6.3
Key reserves
G Tremont Waters 5-11 So. 15.4 5.8*
F Darius Days 6-6 Fr. 5.2 4.1
F Emmitt Williams 6-6 Fr. 7.2 5.6
* assists