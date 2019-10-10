The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of the Tigers' matchup with Florida on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
Brooks Kubena
LSU 38, Florida 24
Joe Brady said in the summer that by using five-man protections and spreading the football, you give up fewer sacks. Speed and pace can also offset Florida's defensive attack, and the Tigers have the offense to do it. Plus, LSU's defense is playing well and returning key players at the right time.
Wilson Alexander
LSU 31, Florida 17
This new, high-scoring version of the LSU offense has not played a defense like the one at Florida, but the Gators don’t have enough explosive playmakers to pull the upset at night in Tiger Stadium. Remaining undefeated, LSU wins the top 10 matchup because of quarterback Joe Burrow and an improved defense.
Scott Rabalais
LSU 34, Florida 23
I was surprised to see LSU installed as a double-digit favorite this week considering how tight the Florida series has been. But considering it’s a home night game for LSU, and Florida is coming off a physical win over Auburn that left its quarterback gimpy, it's hard to see the Gators scoring enough to keep pace.
Sheldon Mickles
LSU 38, Florida 26
The Tigers have scored 40 or more points in their past eight games and lead the FBS with 54.6 points per game. They may have trouble reaching that number against a UF defense that gives up just 9.5 a game, but LSU's offense is playing with so much confidence that it won't be shut down completely.