Earlier this week LSU announced it would have its spring game on Southern University's campus as the turf is replaced at Tiger Stadium.

The athletic department just received approval to relocate off-campus. The spring game is scheduled for April 18.

Southern athletic director Roman Banks spoke with Matt Moscona of "After Further Review" on 104.5 FM ESPN in Baton Rouge about the unique move. Below is a portion of their conversation.

Click here to listen to the full interview.

MM: OK, so let's do the who, what, where, when, why, how. Let's start with the when. When did LSU first contact you all about this possibility?

RB: Well, you know, for us, I'm pretty sure they promised each other places. But, you know, we've been in a conversation with them for about over a month now as it relates today. You know, they're going to be working on their facilities and thought this would be a good place for them to host a spring game in. Thought it would be a chance for both universities to come together and create a opportunity for the city of Baton Rouge.

MM: You know, another cool thing is a lot of kids on the LSU team that played that prepped in Baton Rouge, played a lot of prep games at Mumford (Stadium). So we get a chance to go back. Did say that Southern is going to play its spring game on the same day in the morning?

RB: Yes, Southern will have a controlled scrimmage that morning. So these are logistics that we have to work out. And even speaking about that, we also want to get the two bands involved. OK. And so, you know, there's something time-wise and logistic-wise, you know. And we still work at throwing out other scenarios. Would it be a light parade where they get to perform, you know, between the two times for the game where they perform together? So these are some talking points that we want to, that both schools have to sit down and talk about. You know, we both schools are known for tailgating. So we definitely want to get that atmosphere to be festive and bring in different groups and bands. And so we're looking forward to have a good time.

MM: You mentioned TV as well. Does ESPN, the SEC network, do they have to be involved in these conversations as well?

RB: They will from the LSU side for sure. And so therefore, we will have to make sure that he had office stadium that we have, that my team of people have everything in place that LSU should need. We know there are certain things that they have to abide by the SEC rules. And so we are comfortable with that. And so they will be having that conversation and we'll be a part of that conversation, because that is a service that we have to perform. And so, you know, even all the way down from corporate sponsorships to, you know, what commercials need to be played and all those type of things. So it's a lot of work we got to do between now and then...

MM: Even think about just like signage in the stadium, like does LSU have to have its corporate sponsor signage in in the stadium in Mumford, you know?

RB: We have a nice video board where they can play, you know, what they need to do for their corporate sponsors on the video boards. ... So our facilities, you know, here I think when a lot of people see our facilities, they'll be surprised if they have not been on our campus. But we feel like we're in a good place where we can host them ... It is something that we have to work on. And we have a team of people working on it every day.

MM: To the best of your knowledge, has there ever been two games at Mumford Stadium on the same day?

RB: Certainly not. And when you start talking about, you know, collegiate level. And I'm almost about to say, I don't know if that's been done a lot of places. And so when you start talking about two division one program, you know, this can very well be the first for that to happen ... And I think, you know, it's a good time for the two coach O's (Ed Orgeron and Dawson Odums) to come together. And I'm pretty sure, you know, we have some autograph sessions and things like that. So I think it's going to be a festive day. I think it can be a beautiful day for the city of Baton Rouge.

MM: Just for the sake of asking question, will Southern incur an extra cost, or will LSU compensate Southern for that cost?

RB: These are the things that we have to say that, you know, obviously they have costs that they were going to be in they stadium, and we have costs. So we’ll sit down and go through the details. And we’ll try to make sure that both teams have what they need. I'm sure both teams, both universities have a budget. And so there will be costs, without a doubt. I mean, you start talking about the things that you have to bring in, what you have to set up. But we hope to keep those to a minimum. And we are encouraging that we can have a good turnout of young people to come out and probably have some type of community walk or some type, well, you know, health, fitness walk as well. You know, as we get ready for this contest.

MM: I think it's gonna be a great day for the city. I really do.

RB: I think so. I think people be surprised. You know, your recent comments that people ask you questions, but, you know, we're all prepared. I mean, you know, safety is no problem. You know, we have just like at LSU, they have State Ppolice and all those type of things. And so this is going to be a safe environment. And it has always been a safe environment here for our football games and all our athletic contests. And so we're looking forward to having a grand day ... we think we're going to have a day that everybody can remember.

