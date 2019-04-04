Left fielder Daniel Cabrera will not play during LSU baseball's series this weekend against Texas A&M.
The sophomore who's batting .309 with six home runs hurt his right thumb last December. He managed the pain for most of the season, but he aggravated his injury last Friday night against Mississippi State.
He said Monday he feels pain when he stretches his hand while he swings.
Cabrera, who underwent a procedure the day after No. 9 LSU returned from Mississippi State, did not practice or play this week. The Tigers hoped a few days of rest would allow Cabrera to play against the No. 11 Aggies.
"It's improved," Mainieri said, "but not enough."
In Cabrera's place, freshman Giovanni DiGiacomo will start in left field.
"They have to take a little bit more drastic action with it," Mainieri said of Cabrera's injury. "We'll have hopes to have him back next weekend against Missouri."