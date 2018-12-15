LSU basketball coach Will Wade made a major change to his lineup for Saturday night's game with Saint Mary's in the Neon Hoops Showcase in Las Vegas.
Sophomore point guard Tremont Waters will not start and will be replaced in the lineup by senior guard Marlon Taylor.
It's the first start of the season for Taylor, who plays the three-guard spot.
Also, freshman forward Darius Days, who has started the past three games, will not start. He'll be replaced by Kavell Bigby-Williams.
It was just the second time in his LSU career that Waters, a preseason first-team All-Southeastern Conference pick, is not in the starting lineup.
The only other time he didn't start was in the second game of his college career last season. Waters had wrist soreness and came off the bench against Samford in that one.
Waters has struggled to take care of the ball this season with 44 turnovers in 10 games after turning it over just 96 times in 33 games a year ago.
He's given the ball away 27 times in the past five games, committing six turnovers in three of those games. He had five in Wednesday night's 82-76 loss at Houston.
LSU is 2-3 in that stretch going into the game with Saint Mary's.
Waters leads LSU with 5.2 assists per game and is fourth in scoring with 11.3 points a game. But he's shooting just 40.6 percent from the field and is hitting just 27.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
In the Houston loss, Waters was just 3 of 13 from the floor. He was 1 of 9 on 3-point attempts.
Waters' playing time has also been reduced recently. After getting 34.2 minutes a game in the first six games, he's averaged just 25.5 minutes in the past four outings.
The game will tip off around 10:13 p.m. and will be televised by ESPNU.