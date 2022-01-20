Another week, another postponement for the LSU gymnastics team.
The Tigers’ home meet set for Friday against Arkansas has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues and protocols for the Razorbacks. A make-up date for the meet was not immediately determined.
It is the third time in as many meets that COVID issues have affected LSU’s season. West Virginia had to drop out of LSU’s season-opening meet Jan. 7 and was replaced by Centenary. LSU’s COVID-19 issues and protocols last week forced the postponement of its meet last Friday at Missouri.
That meet also has yet to be rescheduled. LSU coach Jay Clark said he hopes the Missouri meet will be contested Feb. 20, but he is still awaiting confirmation.