The first football player in Live Oak's history to commit to LSU announced that he is no longer committed to the Tigers.
Four-star defensive tackle Jalen Lee announced on Twitter Thursday night that he will be pursuing other options.
"I will be decommitting from LSU and reopening my recruitment," Lee posted on Twitter Thursday night.
The 6-foot-3, 294-pound Lee is the nation's No. 29 defensive tackle recruit of his class, according to 247Sports, and he holds offers from Alabama, Florida and Georgia.
Before Lee's departure from LSU football's 2020 recruiting class, the Tigers had reached its maximum of 25 commitments.
LSU now has 24 commitments in a class that ranks second nationally behind Clemson.
LSU has four defensive tackles still committed to its 2020 class, including University Lab's Jaquelin Roy (No. 4 DT) — a player Lee encouraged to re-commit to the Tigers after Roy re-opened his own recruitment in February.
"I've been talking to Jaquelin, all them boys," Lee said when he announced his commitment to LSU on ESPN 104.5's "Off the Bench" in June. "Like I said, LSU just feels like home. I don't want to go to nowhere else."
Along with Roy, LSU still holds commitments from Alexandria High's Jacobian Guillory (No. 12 DT), Alabama's Eric Taylor (No. 25 DT) and Haynesville High's CamRon Jackson (No. 45 DT).