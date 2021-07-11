Former Kansas football player Caperton Humphrey told the Kansas City Star a group of teammates stormed into his apartment and threatened his family’s safety, the result of an escalating dispute between Humphrey and the group.

But after Humphrey told Kansas officials about the matter, the two sides reached a confidential settlement, according to the Star's report.

Ultimately, the KU athletic department agreed to pay Humphrey more than $50,000 in benefits to leave the team and return home to West Virginia after he had reported threats and harassment from teammates.

Kansas' coach at the time, former LSU coach Les Miles, met with Humphrey and the four other football players, asking both sides to apologize. Neither side obliged, the Star reported.

Miles, the report said, suggested that the players settle their differences on the practice field in full-contact drills.

“I came out of that meeting, and I was like, (Forget) this,’” Humphrey said. “They don’t want to talk to my family. They don’t want to do anything to help me. Why sit in this misery and fear for my life over something dumb?”

The Star reached out to Miles, former KU athletic director Jeff Long, KU compliance director David Reed and the KU athletic department for comment. Miles and Long didn’t respond, and Reed and the KU athletic department didn’t comment.

Miles and Kansas parted ways in March, three days after he was placed on administrative leave amid accusations of inappropriate behavior toward female students during his coaching tenure at LSU. Less than a week later, athletic director Jeff Long, who hired Miles at KU, stepped down from his post.