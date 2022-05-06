TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Paul Gervase swung his leg to the side to walk off the mound in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday night, thinking perhaps he had retired the Alabama side. But his pitch was just a little too low for a strikeout.
Alabama's Andrew Pinckney walked, and Gervase looked toward the sky in frustration. LSU coach Jay Johnson walked out to the mound. Holding a one-run lead the Tigers had held from the top of the sixth, Gervase was facing the pressure.
Gervase faced Drew Williamson — and on the sixth pitch of the at-bat, Williamson hit a hard grounder to second baseman Cade Doughty, who threw to Tre' Morgan to close out the win, 6-5.
“I thought the 2-2 pitch was in there, but he called it a ball, so gotta get the next guy,” Gervase said. “I love the pressure, I used to be really nervous back like freshman or sophomore year, but now I just treat it like any other inning.”
The Tigers (31-14, 13-9 Southeastern Conference) were able to capitalize under pressure, scoring all six of their runs with two outs in the fifth and sixth innings. LSU then relied on its bullpen to finish the job.
After Alabama (15-21, 9-13) got on board early, scoring single runs in the first and third innings to take a 2-0 lead. The Tigers were quiet until the fifth, when they erupted for five runs — all with two outs. They worked the count against right-hander Garrett McMillan, who threw 36 pitches in the inning.
Dylan Crews, Jacob Berry and and Morgan had combined to drain 20 of those pitches out of McMillan, who didn’t return in the sixth.
“A guy that mixes like that, the second, third and fourth time through, you’re a little better because you’ve usually seen everything because they empty the tank early because that’s how they pitch,” Johnson said. “Really quality hitters like those three guys, I’m sure they were seeing the ball better by their third at-bat.”
Tyler McManus homered to make it 2-1, and Crews drew a walk with two outs tallied to get on base. Berry’s RBI single was followed by Cade Doughty’s double, bringing home the go-ahead run for a 3-2 lead.
Doughty stole third, then Morgan launched a shot to right field, bringing home Doughty for a 5-2 lead.
“It’s been clicking for us lately to battle until we get our pitch – it’s a war every time you step in the box, once I got to two strikes and I saw Cade get to third base, it made my job a lot easier,” Morgan said.
But that lead was relinquished in the bottom of the fifth. Three singles cut the Crimson Tide's deficit to 5-4 — and the third was a hard line drive to starting pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard’s leg. Trainers checked him and he threw a few test pitches, but Riley Cooper relieved him on the mound.
Hilliard worked his shortest outing since March 18 against Texas A&M, and through four innings, he gave up earned four runs on eight hits, striking out four on 76 pitches. He threw 113 against Georgia last Friday.
“I had a gut feeling tonight we were going to have to pick up Ma’Khail, last week that was the most pitches he’s ever gotten to, so it’s hard to ask him to do the same thing again,” Johnson said.
The next two RBI singles were tricky. Dominic Tamez hit a hard liner just inside third base. Josh Stevenson scooped it from left field. Then Doughty dove for Tommy Seidl’s ground ball to the right of second base, but he missed, allowing Alabama to tie the score at 5.
The Crimson Tide sent left-hander Brock Guffey to the mound in the sixth. After Stevenson drew a walk and Josh Pearson was hit by a pitch, Crews lined a single through the right side to put the Tigers ahead, 6-5.
LSU had struggled against left-handed pitching this year, batting .223 as a team, and after Crews’ RBI single, Guffey pitched to contact to keep the Tigers at bay.
Eric Reyzelman’s 1 and ⅔ innings and four straight strikeouts kept the tide low late in the game.
Alabama had a runner on in the bottom of the sixth inning off of Cooper, but when Reyzelman relieved him, the triple-digit flame-thrower mixed in his breaking ball to catch right-handed batter Andrew Pinckney off balance.
“I threw one breaking ball tonight, then to one of the lefties, I mixed in the changeup and got him off it a little bit and was able to throw the fastball through the middle of the zone on the next pitch to get a strikeout,” Reyzelman said. “Recently, with a couple of situations, coach Jason Kelly and I talked about throwing the breaking ball in there and today was one of them.”
Jacob Hasty relieved Reyzelman in the eighth after he had induced a groundout and walked one. Hasty struck out Bryce Eblin, and then McManus fired to second, cutting down Zane Denton trying to steal.
The Tigers got on base in the ninth when Crews walked and Berry singled, but Guffey retired the remaining three in order, leaving them stranded.
Pinch hitter Gavin Dugas, who hadn't batted since April 19 against UL, was warming up in the on-deck circle.
While LSU left two stranded, Gervase was able to finish the job in one-run game.
“Coach wants us to be really good in one-run games, and we work on all the little things like pitching, two-strike hitting and I think we just did all that,” Gervase said.