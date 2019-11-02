College GameDay is broadcasting from another LSU game.

For the third time, the popular pregame show is featuring the Tigers; this time for their road match up in Tuscaloosa against SEC West rival Alabama.

The decision was announced Saturday morning during the broadcast from Memphis, Tennessee.

College GameDay has already aired from LSU's road game against Texas in Week 2 and the Tigers' home win over Florida two weeks ago.

Each Saturday during the season, the show broadcasts live on ESPN from a college campus from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT to highlight one of the marquee college football games of the day. The show debuted in November 1993 and has been a morning fixture for college football fans since.

It's the first time GameDay has broadcast three LSU games in the same regular season since 2011. The show also broadcast from the SEC championship game and national championship game that season, which LSU played in.

LSU, 31 appearances, has moved into a tie for sixth-most with Michigan, passing Notre Dame.

Alabama has had the most appearances at 47. followed by Ohio State at 45, Florida at 41, Oklahoma at 36 and Florida State at 34. LSU started the season at eighth all time.

GameDay seldom previews the same team three times in one regular season, however the show did broadcast from three Ohio State regular season games in 2018. Before that, it went to three Alabama regular season games in 2015.

It's the 11th time the show has broadcast from the LSU-Alabama rivalry, the most between any two teams. The first time was in 1996 and most recently from Baton Rouge last season.