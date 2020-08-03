LSU is apparently still going to have forward Darius Days for at least one more season.
According to CBSSports.com basketball writer Jon Rothstein, the Tigers' star forward has pulled his name out of consideration for the 2020 NBA draft and will play for LSU for the 2020-21 campaign.
"LSU's Darius Days is withdrawing from the 2020 NBA Draft and will return to school next season, per his agent Austin Walton," Rothstein tweeted Monday morning.
"Significant SEC News."
Days ranked fifth on the team last season with 11.1 points per game and second in 6.8 rebounds per contest. The Tigers' best inside-outside threat, the 6-foot-6 Days ranked third on the team with 39 3-pointers behind only former senior guard Skylar Mays (50) and junior point guard Javonte Smart (46).
LSU is still waiting on word regarding Smart's decision on the NBA draft as well as that of rising sophomore forward Trendon Watford. Forward Emmitt Williams announced in April that he will keep his name in the draft pool after two seasons with the Tigers.
The NCAA set Monday as the deadline for players to announce whether they are keeping their names in the draft or returning to school for this season. The draft is currently set for Oct. 16.