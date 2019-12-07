1. WHAT WE LEARNED
Georgia may have had the best defense LSU has seen all season, but the Tigers again piled up the yards (481) and points, season highs against the Bulldogs. In a battle of the nation’s No. 2 offense and No. 2 defense, the LSU offense got the best of it by far. Georgia proved its worth, but so did Joe Burrow in a Heisman-sealing performance.
2. TRENDING NOW
With Saturday’s SEC championship, LSU did all it could to regain the No. 1 spot in Sunday’s all-important final College Football Playoff rankings. Now it’s in the hands of the selection committee. If it’s the eye test they favor it may still be Ohio State. If it’s results, the Tigers deserve the nod with two top-five wins away from home.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
It’s been eight long years, but LSU is a championship program once again. And with perhaps a most unlikely leader running the show in Ed Orgeron, the coach Ole Miss and USC once discarded. CFP talk dominates, but this was an important goal for the Tigers. They know how tough it is to win an SEC title. Now, the playoffs await.